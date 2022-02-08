Coventry 1-1 Blackpool: Viktor Gyokeres strikes to earn point for Sky Blues

Coventry were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Blackpool at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Tangerines opened the scoring in the 24th minute through former Sky Blues striker Gary Madine, before Viktor Gyokeres netted his third goal in four games three minutes before the break.

Mark Robins' side showed two changes from their valiant 2-1 extra-time defeat at Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round as Jordan Shipley and Todd Kane replaced Jake Bidwell and the injured Josh Eccles.

Despite a 3-1 victory over Bristol City at the weekend, Neil Critchley rang the changes to his Tangerines, which included three former Sky Blues in Dujon Sterling, Richard Keogh and Madine.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Reece James, Ethan Robson and Owen Dale replaced Jordan Thorniley, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Callum Connolly and CJ Hamilton for the Seasiders, who came into the game on a run of four unbeaten in the Sky Bet Championship.

Coventry looked a threat from the off when Gyökeres diverted Callum O'Hare's shot wide in the opening 70 seconds and Gustavo Hamer's dipping volley narrowly evaded the crossbar.

Dale had an effort of his own whistle past the post in the opening exchanges before some neat interplay between Hamer and Shipley resulted in Ian Maatsen firing wide.

The lively Josh Bowler tested Simon Moore for the first time when he weaved his way through the Coventry backline but poked his effort straight at Sky Blues' stopper, whose brother Stuart occupied the Blackpool bench.

Bowler was heavily involved in the Tangerines' opener as he sprayed the ball out to Dale before the former Crewe man wriggled his way to the byline and found Madine at the far post to slot home his second in as many matches.

Coventry remained undeterred as Maatsen had another opportunity before referee Andre Marriner waved away penalty shouts for a handball against Sterling.

Gyokeres had already had a goal disallowed for offside when he netted his third in four matches after a run of 14 without a goal that stretched from October to late January.

The Swede was on the end of Moore's hopeful punt forward before turning the returning Ekpiteta inside out and leaving the Blackpool skipper on the floor as he slotted past Grimshaw for his 12th of the season.

Robins' men came close to completing the turnaround before the break when O'Hare's effort was deflected wide and Dom Hyam's tame header found the arms of the grateful Grimshaw in the Blackpool goal.

Grimshaw had to be alert again at the start of the second half when he clawed away Hamer's free-kick before standing firm to Michael Rose's header from the resulting corner.

Madine went in search of a second when he stung the palms of Moore, who also palmed Thorniley's header over the bar.

Gyokeres was next to try his luck but an even second half resulted in a 1-1 draw that left Coventry rueing their squandered first-half chances.