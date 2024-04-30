Coventry City 1-2 Ipswich Town: Cameron Burgess winner moves Tractor Boys within one point of Premier League

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town. Sky Bet Championship.
The Coventry Building Society ArenaAttendance26,457.
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Ipswich Town at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday; Goals from Kieffer Moore and Cameron Burgess move Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys to within a single point of automatic promotion
Tuesday 30 April 2024 22:45, UK
Ipswich moved within a single point of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League after a 2-1 win at Coventry on Tuesday night.
The Tractor Boys are now three points clear of third-placed Leeds, meaning a draw at home to Huddersfield on Saturday - who are all but relegated already - will be enough to take them back to the top flight for the first time since 2001/02.
Kieffer Moore slammed the visitors in front inside 10 minutes, but Coventry improved and pulled level courtesy of Haji Wright with just over an hour gone.
But centre-back Cameron Burgess was the unlikely hero at the Coventry Building Society Arena scoring less than five minutes later.
That ensured Town became the first newly promoted side in second-tier history to win 27 league matches in a season and left them on the verge of securing historic back-to-back promotions.
Knowing the value of a win at the CBS, Ipswich flew out of the blocks to stop Coventry from getting into any sort of rhythm - and they established the lead within 10 minutes.
Wes Burns made light work of left-back Jay Dasilva and, once at the byline, showed the presence of mind to pull the ball back into space for Moore to arrive and slam in the opener.
Coventry had the lion's share of possession after that and were much the better side. For the most part, they were unable to make anything of their dominance, but they should have had the lead just past half an hour.
Kasey Palmer's shot ricocheted off the feet of Sam Morsy and Burns, with a sensational reaction save from Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky denying Wright when he struck the rebound goalwards.
In first-half stoppage time, Burns glided past Dasilva again and lifted in a delightful cross that found Nathan Broadhead, whose downward header was kept out by Brad Collins.
Collins' poor clearance allowed Broadhead to collect the ball and smash a shot off the crossbar after the break, but shortly afterwards, Wright levelled when he lashed a shot past Hladky after being fed by Palmer.
Parity was short-lived, though. Leif Davis' free-kick from the left looked to have gone to waste, but when Milan van Ewijk failed to clear at the back post, Burgess took control and fired in off the inside of the post.
There were nerves aplenty in the away end as time ticked by - particularly as a further four minutes were added following an unprecedented change of referee - and Coventry continued to offer a threat, so when that final whistle blew, the feeling of relief was palpable.
Both teams finish the regular Sky Bet Championship season at 12.30pm on Saturday May 4.
Coventry host QPR at the Coventry Building Society Arena, while Ipswich face Huddersfield at Portman Road.