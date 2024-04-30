Coventry City 1-2 Ipswich Town: Cameron Burgess winner moves Tractor Boys within one point of Premier League

Ipswich moved within a single point of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League after a 2-1 win at Coventry on Tuesday night.

The Tractor Boys are now three points clear of third-placed Leeds, meaning a draw at home to Huddersfield on Saturday - who are all but relegated already - will be enough to take them back to the top flight for the first time since 2001/02.

Image: Kieffer Moore put Ipswich ahead at Coventry

Kieffer Moore slammed the visitors in front inside 10 minutes, but Coventry improved and pulled level courtesy of Haji Wright with just over an hour gone.

But centre-back Cameron Burgess was the unlikely hero at the Coventry Building Society Arena scoring less than five minutes later.

That ensured Town became the first newly promoted side in second-tier history to win 27 league matches in a season and left them on the verge of securing historic back-to-back promotions.

How Ipswich edged closer to history

Knowing the value of a win at the CBS, Ipswich flew out of the blocks to stop Coventry from getting into any sort of rhythm - and they established the lead within 10 minutes.

Wes Burns made light work of left-back Jay Dasilva and, once at the byline, showed the presence of mind to pull the ball back into space for Moore to arrive and slam in the opener.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kieffer Moore scores the opening goal in the Championship game against Coventry

Coventry had the lion's share of possession after that and were much the better side. For the most part, they were unable to make anything of their dominance, but they should have had the lead just past half an hour.

Kasey Palmer's shot ricocheted off the feet of Sam Morsy and Burns, with a sensational reaction save from Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky denying Wright when he struck the rebound goalwards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haji Wright fires in the equaliser against Ipswich.

In first-half stoppage time, Burns glided past Dasilva again and lifted in a delightful cross that found Nathan Broadhead, whose downward header was kept out by Brad Collins.

Collins' poor clearance allowed Broadhead to collect the ball and smash a shot off the crossbar after the break, but shortly afterwards, Wright levelled when he lashed a shot past Hladky after being fed by Palmer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Burgess hits back instantly to put Ipswich in front at Coventry

Parity was short-lived, though. Leif Davis' free-kick from the left looked to have gone to waste, but when Milan van Ewijk failed to clear at the back post, Burgess took control and fired in off the inside of the post.

There were nerves aplenty in the away end as time ticked by - particularly as a further four minutes were added following an unprecedented change of referee - and Coventry continued to offer a threat, so when that final whistle blew, the feeling of relief was palpable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Massimo Luongo and Kieffer Moore reflected on a challenging game against Coventry as they step closer to a Premier League promotion.

Both teams finish the regular Sky Bet Championship season at 12.30pm on Saturday May 4.

Coventry host QPR at the Coventry Building Society Arena, while Ipswich face Huddersfield at Portman Road.