Coventry City 0-2 Ipswich Town: Jack Clarke and Wes Burns net in Tractor Boys win

Ipswich closed the gap on the Sky Bet Championship's top two with an impressive 2-0 win at Coventry, ending the leaders' unbeaten home record this season.

Jack Clarke opened the scoring after 72 minutes and Wes Burns' first goal since May 2024 doubled the visitors' lead 11 minutes later.

The Tractor Boys started the day 13 points behind Frank Lampard's Sky Blues and five behind second-placed Middlesbrough following a run of four away matches without a win.

It was the second time this month that Ipswich tasted victory over Coventry, after Kieran McKenna's side enjoyed a 3-0 success at Portman Road on December 6.

Monday's defeat ended a run of eight straight home wins for Coventry, who were handed their first loss at the CBS Arena this season - and only a third in the league this calendar year.

Ipswich dominated the first half, enjoying almost 70 per cent of possession against an uncharacteristically passive Coventry.

McKenna made four changes to his side from the 0-0 draw with Millwall on Boxing Day as Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli and Clarke replaced Jens Cajuste, Kasey McAteer and Jaden Philogene.

Jacob Greaves replaced the ill Leif Davis at left-back, and it was his cross that created the first opening of the match when Ivon Azon's header was saved by Carl Rushworth.

Clarke then lashed an effort wide after latching onto a cross on the edge of the Coventry box.

Azon was released by Greaves and the Spaniard was able to cut inside and curl a shot into the arms of Rushworth.

Darnell Furlong's cross was then met by Greaves, who saw his header held by Coventry's keeper.

The on-loan Brighton stopper then made one of the saves of the season to deny Taylor. The 24-year-old sprawled to his right to keep out the midfielder's well-struck effort, tipping onto the underside of the bar before Luke Woolfenden prodded the ball out for a corner.

The Sky Blues, who had managed just one effort in the first half through Ephron Mason-Clark's header, started the second half on the front foot as Victor Torp's shot was blocked by Greaves.

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton made his first contribution 10 minutes after the break when he pushed away Haji Wright's deflected effort as the American went in search of his first goal since October 4.

Lampard was left aghast when referee Anthony Backhouse waved away the hosts' appeals for a penalty after Wright and Furlong clashed on the edge of the box.

Rushworth had enjoyed a quiet start to the second period after his first-half heroics but was called upon once again as he pushed Azon's goalbound shot out for a corner.

The opener arrived on 72 minutes when Marcelino Nunez picked out Clarke and the winger had plenty of time to get his shot away, which looped up off the heel of Woolfenden and into the corner.

Ipswich doubled their lead 11 minutes later through Burns, who was making just his second appearance since suffering an ACL injury against Liverpool in January.

Nunez was the creator once again as he laid into the path of the Wales international, who rolled his shot calmly into the corner in front of the travelling supporters.

