Coventry City 2-1 Millwall: Haji Wright scores Sky Blues winner

Haji Wright scored the winner for the second time in three days as league leaders Coventry beat Millwall 2-1 at the CBS Arena.

Wright scored an 85th-minute goal against Leicester in the M69 Derby on Saturday and notched his 10th goal of the season as Coventry made it back-to-back victories.

On-loan Crystal Palace winger Romain Esse opened his account for the Sky Blues against former club Millwall before Mihailo Ivanovic scored a brilliant equaliser before the half-hour mark.

Frank Lampard's men extended their lead over third place to nine points as Ipswich leapfrogged Middlesbrough into second in the Sky Bet Championship.

Coventry controlled possession in the opening stages but the Lions always looked a threat on the counter-attack.

Ivanovic broke down the left following a Coventry corner and found himself two-on-one at the other end as he aimed for Thierno Ballo, but his cross evaded the Austrian winger.

From their own corner, Carl Rushworth was forced to make a smart stop low to his left as Tristan Crama flicked Femi Azeez's cross into the path of Macaulay Langstaff, who diverted his effort towards the far corner.

Wright had been recalled to the starting line-up following his performance at the weekend, and the American was heavily involved in the 11th-minute opener.

Ephron Mason-Clark's cross to the back post picked out Wright, whose header was saved well by Max Crocombe from point-black range, but Esse was on hand to prod home.

Alex Neil's side were almost level when Jay Dasilva failed to deal with Billy Mitchell's ball over the top, allowing Azeez through on goal, but the winger dragged his shot wide.

Ivanovic equalised for Millwall in spectacular fashion just before the half-hour mark.

The Serbian found space between two Coventry defenders and stuck out his right leg to hook Azeez's inswinging cross into the far corner.

Lampard's side took less than two minutes after half-time to score against the Foxes at the weekend, and Wright had the ball in the net early in the second half but Esse had already been flagged offside.

Josh Eccles then picked out Esse with a cross from the right, but the winger could not divert goalbound.

Rushworth, who himself is on loan from Premier League Brighton, made a second fantastic stop of the evening when Ivanovic broke away down the left as the Lions counter-attacked once again.

The Serbian set his sights on the far corner, but Rushworth sprung to his left before Dasilva headed the follow-up off the line.

When Matt Grimes lost possession just outside his own penalty area Millwall were on the front foot once again as Zak Sturge stepped onto the ball before firing wide of Rushworth's goal.

Lampard made a triple change with 20 minutes to go, introducing Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Victor Torp.

Two of the substitutes combined to set up Wright as Coventry got their noses back in front.

Thomas-Asante got in front of Jake Cooper as Sakamoto swung his cross in from the right and set the ball back for Wright, whose left-footed effort had too much power on it for Crocombe in the Millwall goal.

