Coventry 2-4 Norwich City: Josh Sargent, Kieran Dowell on target as resurgent Canaries win again

Norwich continued their resurgence under new head coach David Wagner as they saw off a spirited Coventry to win 4-2 at the CBS Arena.

A week earlier, the Canaries were 3-0 up at Preston inside half an hour, and they bettered the feat against the Sky Blues, with a Michael Rose own goal and one each from Onel Hernandez and Josh Sargent looking to have put the result beyond doubt with 18 minutes on the clock.

Coventry - playing in their first game since Doug King's takeover - bravely battled back, though, with Jamie Allen and Kasey Palmer on target to make it 3-2 at the break.

But Wagner's men were much more dominant after the break and, after Hernandez had been denied a second by the base of the post, Kieran Dowell struck to seal all three points and a first double against Coventry since the 1980/81 campaign.

Victory sees Norwich climb to fifth in the Championship table, ahead of the remainder of Saturday's action, while Coventry stay 15th, seven points outside the play-off places and nine above the relegation zone.

How Norwich continued to emerge from their slump

Wagner's first match in charge had ended in defeat to Blackburn in the FA Cup on January 8, but between that day and the trip to Preston last Saturday, he appeared to have helped his squad evolve into the Norwich of old; the one that made the second tier look like a breeze.

With six minutes gone in Coventry, they had the lead once again when Gabriel Sara's corner was flicked on by Kenny McLean, with the ball striking Jake Bidwell's foot and then taking the slightest touch off Rose before crossing the line.

It was two after 11 minutes when Hernandez retained possession after a poor first touch and rolled the ball through Ben Wilson's hands and into the bottom-right corner, and it looked to be game over seven minutes later when Sargent converted a neat pull-back from Teemu Pukki.

But at this point, Coventry had nothing to lose and could afford to go for broke. Rather than sitting back and accepting their fate, they pressed and were rewarded as a result, when Allen lashed home after a header was cushioned into his path.

And they added a second to really inspire hope, with Viktor Gyokeres and Palmer both attacking a cross at the same time. The former turned on a sixpence and appeared to thump the ball home, but it was only a replay that proved the latter applied the finish.

The second half was distinctly less open than the first - and perhaps predictably so. But, in truth, it only ever looked as though Norwich would go on to triumph.

Hernandez cannoned a shot off the base of the post from a similar position to which he had scored, before Dowell controlled a cross from the left, worked space for a shot under pressure and fired his third goal in two games past Wilson.

Wilson was then called into action twice to keep out efforts from Pukki, but the Finn could find no way through.

Player of the match - Onel Hernandez

Coventry welcome Huddersfield to the Coventry Building Society Arena at 3pm on Saturday January 28, while Norwich are not back in action until Saturday February 4 at 12.30pm, when they host Championship leaders Burnley at Carrow Road, live on Sky Sports Football.