Coventry City 0-1 Norwich City: Borja Sainz scores Canaries winner

Borja Sainz's second-half strike proved enough to secure Norwich their first win of the Sky Bet Championship campaign as they edged a 1-0 victory at Coventry.

Sainz's heavily deflected effort left Sky Blues goalkeeper Oliver Dovin completely wrong-footed in the 49th minute and secured all three points for the Canaries.

The Sky Blues threatened an opener in the seventh minute when Jake Bidwell sent a well-directed aerial ball into path of Ellis Simms, who pulled his effort across the face of goal.

Norwich responded two minutes later when Republic of Ireland international defender Shane Duffy headed just over the bar following an aggressive delivery from a corner.

Coventry's Japanese winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto weaved around the attempted challenges on the edge of the area in the 26th minute but dragged his shot wide of the target.

The first half continued to be an open affair and in the 40th minute Bidwell sent in an inviting cross in from the left but Simms misjudged the flight of the ball and headed over the target.

Then three minutes later, an incisive through-ball caught the Coventry defence on the back foot as Jack Stacey charged into the penalty area. However he was unable to get control of the bobbling ball as it ran through to Dovin before the right-back could get a shot away.

The lively Stacey was pivotal in the game's only goal. The former Bournemouth wing-back sent in a cross which fell to the feet of Sainz, whose shot took a huge deflection off Joel Latibeaudiere and left Dovin completely helpless.

Norwich keeper Angus Gunn had to make a crucial block midway through the second half to deny Ephron Mason-Clark. The winger's low shot was destined for the bottom corner until Gunn's outstretched boot diverted it behind for a corner.

That proved to be Coventry's last serious chance on goal, with Sainz narrowly missing the chance to double his and Norwich's tally when his 77th minute attempt curled just wide.

