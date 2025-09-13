Coventry City 1-1 Norwich City: Haji Wright nicks late point for Sky Blues

Haji Wright's scrambled stoppage-time equaliser earned Coventry a 1-1 draw and prevented Norwich from completing a smash-and-grab raid at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Mathias Kvistgaarden's first-half opener threatened to give the Canaries a third away win in a row in the Sky Bet Championship but their spoiling tactics ultimately cost them.

Just when it looked as though the Sky Blues would be left wondering how they managed to lose a match they dominated, Wright - who had spurned several earlier chances - popped up with the untidiest of goals to rescue a point for Frank Lampard's side in the sixth minute of time added on.

Coventry were a whisker away from taking the lead in only the fifth minute when Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's brilliant ball into the box was met by a diving header from Ephron Mason-Clark that came off the post.

Mason-Clark threatened again a few minutes later when his effort from the left-hand corner of the area was deflected narrowly over.

Having struggled to get out of their own half in the opening stages, Norwich took the lead after 17 minutes when Jakov Medic played the ball through for Kvistgaarden, who finished well into the bottom corner.

It was the Dane's first goal for the Canaries since his since his summer move from Brondby and it settled the visitors down after their difficult start.

They almost had a second in the 32nd minute when Ante Crnac's pass ran through for Josh Sargent but the American's radar was this time askew as he shot over.

Two Norwich players, Kellan Fisher and goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic, were booked for time-wasting before half-time as the visitors did an effective job of frustrating their hosts until the break.

The Sky Blues rallied after the restart and their clearest chance yet came with just over an hour gone when Wright blazed wildly off target from Milan van Ewijk's inviting ball into the box.

Another big chance for Wright then went begging when he smashed Sakamoto's cut-back high and wide as the home side began to crank up the pressure again.

Norwich's lead survived again in the 77th minute when Jack Rudoni's corner fell for substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante who tried to scramble it in only to be denied by Kovacevic's reaction save.

It looked as though the equaliser would never come as another clear opportunity was spurned with five minutes remaining as neither Thomas-Asante or Ellis Simms could turn in Van Ewijk's cross inside the six-yard box.

But in the sixth of nine added minutes, it finally went in for Coventry as Van Ewijk dispossessed Harry Darling in the Norwich area and his cut-back was touched on by Simms before Wright forced the ball over the line.

