Coventry 2-1 Preston: Frank Lampard's in-form Sky Blues continue play-off charge

Coventry made it three consecutive wins with a 2-1 victory over Preston.

Jack Rudoni and Bobby Thomas scored in the first half for the Sky Blues as Frank Lampard's side continued their pursuit of the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Will Keane halved the deficit to give Coventry something to think about in the closing stages, but the hosts ended their 17-year wait for a league victory over Preston, spanning 22 matches.

Coventry impressed from the off, with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto forcing Freddie Woodman into a save within the first 10 seconds following Ellis Simms' knock down.

Simms cut a rejuvenated figure following his brace in Coventry's 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, and the former Everton striker could have opened the scoring when he dragged wide after he was played in by Thomas.

The powerful frontman then cut inside and saw his effort blocked by Stefan Thordarson.

The loose ball was latched upon by Ephron Mason-Clark, who stood up an inviting cross for Rudoni to head in his fourth of the season.

It was a deserved lead for Lampard's men, who had turned the screw in the lead-up to the goal including Sakamoto's inviting cross which Mason-Clark headed wide.

The hosts doubled their lead just six minutes later when Woodman failed to deal with Thomas' header, the effort hitting the North End keeper on the shoulder and looping into the net.

Paul Heckingbottom made a triple change at the break to try and switch the momentum, introducing Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts and Emil Riis, all of whom had been dropped to the bench following the 1-1 draw with Millwall in midweek.

Coventry went hunting in search of a third to kill the game off, and Woodman atoned for his earlier error when he sprawled to his right to keep out Sakamoto's half volley from the edge of the area.

The former Newcastle stopper then thwarted the impressive Simms, who got a shot off with his back to goal only for Woodman to tip it over the crossbar.

Simms kicked thin air with the goal gaping, before his follow-up was kept out by Woodman following Jamie Paterson's cut-back.

Rudoni could also have wrapped up the points for Coventry seconds later, but Woodman was at his very best once again to deny him.

Preston halved the deficit with eight minutes to go with their first shot on target through Keane, who bundled Potts' cross over the line, but Coventry held out to move to within a point of the top six.

The managers

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

To follow...

Preston's Paul Heckingbottom:

To follow...