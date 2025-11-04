Coventry City 3-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard's league leaders return to winning ways

Championship leaders Coventry bounced back from their first league defeat of the season as they came from behind to beat Sheffield United 3-1 at the CBS Arena.

Former Sky Blues defender Sam McCallum put the Blades ahead in the first half before Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Bobby Thomas scored after the break.

Joint-Championship top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante added a third at the end to secure a ninth win of the season.

The defeat made it three in a row for Chris Wilder's men following losses to Preston and Derby, meaning United stayed in the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard made five changes from the team that lost 3-1 to Wrexham on Friday night.

Thomas, Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva returned to form a familiar back four while there was also a recall for Victor Torp following a calf injury.

The Danish midfielder wasted no time getting back into the action, stinging the palms of goalkeeper Michael Cooper with a trademark free-kick.

Another Torp free-kick caused problems in the United box as Josh Eccles latched onto a loose ball and forced Cooper into another safe with a well-struck volley.

The Blades' opener came midway through an end-to-end first half when Ben Mee got ahead of Torp and glanced Sydie Peck's corner into the path of McCallum to side-foot home from close range.

Wilder's men almost had a second when Tom Cannon picked out Peck inside the box but his effort was blocked and then claimed by Sky Blues keeper Carl Rushworth.

Haji Wright, who has failed to score since the international break, almost got on the end of Liam Kitching's flick-on following van Ewijk's long throw.

Wright was then picked out by Thomas-Asante's inviting cross but the American's header was well saved by Cooper.

The United keeper was forced off injured at half-time and was replaced by Adam Davies, whose first action was to pick the ball out of the net.

Van Ewijk's long throw broke for Sakamoto, who drilled his effort into the bottom corner to score for the third game on the bounce.

Coventry had also made a substitution of their own at the interval and the newly-introduced Ephron Mason-Clark blazed his effort over.

Lampard's side were ahead on the hour mark when Torp's hanging corner was nodded in by Thomas, who rose above the Blades defence to claim his second of the season.

Callum O'Hare had scored in his previous two outings for Wilder's men and was met by a chorus of boos throughout the evening against his former team.

The Blades went in search of an equaliser in the final stages as Peck and Tyrese Campbell saw their shots blocked.

As time ran out for the visitors, Wright broke the offside trap and squared for Thomas-Asante to tap in.

