Coventry 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at the CBS Arena

Coventry City ended their run of four consecutive losses as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Stoke City.

For Alex Neil's Potters, now unbeaten in five matches, it was a second successive goalless draw after last weekend's stalemate at home to Cardiff City.

But, although having marginally the better of a game of few chances, Mark Robins' side were chiefly pleased to keep a first clean sheet since earler October.

Despite that, Coventry are still in 20th place, five above the bottom three. Stoke are 14th, five points off the play-offs.

Jack Bonham was called into action to deny Coventry's Matt Godden in the first half, while Ellis Simms also had two chances with headers for the home side, the first came off the post in the first half, the second went just over.

Stoke, who had few chances, saw Andre Vidigal put one over late on with an acrobatic effort.

The managers

Coventry's Mark Robins:

"I'm sure we're going to beat somebody really heavily soon. We're certainly creating enough. We've missed good chances so I'm a bit frustrated about that.

"But you've got to start somewhere. On the flip side, we've kept the ball out of our net. It was a welcome clean sheet.

"But we kept them quiet for most of the game and, although there's been nothing much wrong with our performances, we've at least stopped the sequence we were on."

Stoke's Alex Neil:

"Both teams lacked that little bit of cutting edge in the final third of the pitch. But, defensively, it was a really competitive game.

"You could see how desperate they were for a result, but we more than matched them in terms of fighting spirit.

"They always say if you don't win, don't lose. I don't think we did enough to justify the three points but that's four clean sheets on the bounce - and that's not easy in this league."