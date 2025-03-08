Coventry City 3-2 Stoke City: Sky Blues score last-minute winner as fine run under Frank Lampard goes on

Bobby Thomas scored a last-gasp winner to give Coventry a thrilling 3-2 win against Stoke at the CBS Arena.

Victor Torp had scored a first-half brace to put the Sky Blues ahead before substitute Sam Gallagher netted two of his own to haul Stoke level.

But Thomas sent the Sky Blue army into raptures in the seventh minute of added time when he thumped home to earn his side a ninth win in 10 league outings.

The clash also saw the return of Stoke manager Mark Robins after he was sacked by the Sky Blues in November.

Robins' seven-year reign saw two promotions, a Championship play-off final defeat to Luton on penalties and FA Cup semi-final final heartbreak against Manchester United last season.

Robins had watched his side have the best of the opening exchanges when Ben Pearson slid in Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas, who opened up his body and saw his effort well saved by Oliver Dovin.

The opening goal game after 22 minutes when Milan van Ewijk's long throw was headed in by the incoming Torp.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto made Coventry's second nine minutes after the opener, nutmegging Enda Stevens before laying off to Torp.

The Danish midfielder's arrival into the box allowed him to take a touch before slotting beyond Viktor Johansson.

Josh Eccles almost put the Sky Blues out of sight before the break when his curling effort came back off a post.

There was still time for controversy before the whistle when Coventry were denied a penalty.

Sakamoto's delightful pass over the top picked out Ephron Mason-Clark, who poked the ball beyond Johansson before being brought down by the flying Swede.

However, referee David Webb pointed for a goal kick as the ball bounced narrowly wide.

Robins introduced Gallagher at the break alongside Million Manhoef, whose cross was nodded narrowly wide by Ali Al-Hamadi.

The Potters halved the deficit when Wouter Burger drove into the box, evaded Liam Kitching's overzealous challenge and squared for Gallagher to tap into an empty net.

It was the former Southampton striker's first goal since a 6-1 victory over Portsmouth back in October.

Another in-swinging Manhoef cross created the leveller, the Dutchman's free-kick picking out Gallagher to nod home a second and stun the 30,011 crowd.

Burger almost stole all three points for Stoke when his clever backheel narrowly cleared the crossbar.

But Coventry had the final say when Thomas latched on to Stevens' would-be clearance, steadied himself and thumped his left-footed effort into the corner in the seventh minute of additional time.

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

Stoke's Mark Robins:

