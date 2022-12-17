Coventry 3-3 Swansea: Liam Cullen nets equaliser as Swans rally in the second half

Substitute Liam Cullen completed a remarkable comeback as Swansea came from three goals down to steal a 3-3 draw against Coventry at the CBS Arena.

Jonathan Panzo, Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres put the Sky Blues in the driving seat before Joel Piroe and Jay Fulton reduced the deficit.

Cullen had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds when he poked in from close range to complete the turnaround for Swansea, who came into the match without a win in six.

The disappointment marked Coventry's first home match since they were issued an eviction notice by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group before agreeing a new deal to play at the CBS Arena on Monday.

Nottingham Forest loanee Panzo rose highest from Gustavo Hamer's corner after 29 minutes to head home his first goal in English football.

It was more than deserved for Mark Robins' men, who saw top scorer Gyokeres miss a one-on-one with Swans stopper Sven Benda after he was put through by Callum O'Hare.

O'Hare himself had missed a glorious chance to open the scoring when he found himself free in the box but volleyed Allen's cross wide of the left-hand post.

Swansea enjoyed 72 per cent of possession in the opening 45 minutes but barely threatened as Piroe's free-kick was comfortably gathered by Sky Blues goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Despite the words of manager Russell Martin ringing in the Swansea players' ears as they returned to the field, it took less than two minutes for Coventry to double their lead.

Gyokeres was the architect, teeing up Allen to curl his left-footed effort out of the reach of Benda for his fourth goal of the season.

Gyokeres then put Coventry three goals to the good after 54 minutes, making no mistake when he was put through by O'Hare's pass despite a nervy wait as the ball trickled into the opposite corner after striking the post.

Swansea had not shown any signs of launching an unlikely comeback, but last season's top scorer Piroe started the turnaround after 68 minutes when he turned in Ryan Manning's cross from the left.

Martin had introduced both Oliver Cooper and Armstrong Oxo-Flex in an attempt to salvage something from the match and it was the latter who forced Wilson into a smart save before Fulton fired home the rebound.

And just 16 minutes after Piroe's tap-in, the comeback was complete.

Cullen, thrown on just a matter of seconds before, was in the right place at the right time to turn in after Piroe's header had come back off the post, stunning the CBS Arena crowd.

What the managers said...

Coventry's Mark Robins: "We were really good for 68 minutes. We were 3-0 up and the game's won. When you run your legs out you start to get a little bit tired and then it's a case of 'do you make changes to score more goals or do you try to shut up shop?' But to shut up shop against them is difficult.

"We were 3-0 up and we started to go, 'well this is easy', and started to do things that were totally against what we normally do. It was a bit of naivety. There is some naivety in there because you have got three young players in the back line plus (Michael) Rosey and Jake Bidwell. To be 3-0 against them is outstanding but then to concede the three goals is like a real kick in the teeth. We kept throwing the ball out and trying to do things quickly as if we needed to score another one, and ultimately we just showed some naivety in terms of what we were doing.

"The game is cruel at times but you have got to keep possession of the ball and we didn't do that. We went backwards, gave the ball away and turned it over too often. But there's no getting away from it, we conceded three goals after the game should have been killed off. So it's disappointing and there's a lot of learning to come from it. But there's a lot of young players and we were naive."

Swansea's Russell Martin: "I'm battling how to feel about it really. I thought for half an hour we were incredible, brilliant, so I'm really grateful and proud for the last half an hour. But I'm really hurt for the first 60 minutes. The energy in the top third of the pitch, the willingness to run, to sacrifice yourself, the reaction to losing the ball, all the stuff we've worked on the last couple of weeks was nowhere near acceptable.

"The lack of physical contact, lack of aggression in transition is why they came away with so many counter-attacks and Steven (Benda) came to the rescue. To then concede from a set-piece is, being honest, a disgrace. We've gone behind in too many games in the last seven and in a lot of those games conceded a set-piece.

"Today we end up with 17 shots each, it's far too many. That's mentality, they have all the detail in the world and the guy gets a free header and scores. That's unacceptable. I saw some stuff in the first half I did not like one bit. Passes that they know how I feel about them, it's not helping your team-mate, not hurting the opposition. I don't know where it came from."