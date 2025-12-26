Coventry City vs Swansea City; Sky Bet Championship
Coventry City vs Swansea City. Sky Bet Championship.
The Coventry Building Society ArenaAttendance30,139.
Coventry City 1-0 Swansea City: Ephron Mason-Clark sends Sky Blues eight points clear
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Swansea City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Boxing Day; Ephron Mason-Clark scores only goal as Frank Lampard's Sky Blues further extend their lead at the top.
Friday 26 December 2025 17:25, UK
Leaders Coventry stretched their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to eight points following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Swansea.
Ephron Mason-Clark's emphatic finish just before half-time was enough to give the Sky Blues a ninth home Championship win of the season.
But the usually free-scoring Sky Blues were made to work hard for the points and were perhaps somewhat fortunate to have found themselves in front at half-time.
The resolute visitors had done a fine job in keeping the hosts quiet but were undone a minute before the break by Mason-Clark's opener.
- Got Sky? Watch your EFL team on the Sky Sports app
- Not got Sky? Stream your EFL team with no contract
- Live EFL on Sky Sports+ & how to watch | Get more EFL to your phone with WhatsApp
- Live Championship table
It failed to spark Coventry into life with the hosts fading once again after a good spell of pressure early in the second half.
It was the visitors who enjoyed the best of the second-half chances and could well have snatched a point with better finishing after both Liam Cullen and Melker Widell wasted good chances to equalise.
It leaves City - who are unbeaten at home this season - with a commanding 13-point cushion on the chasing pack as they look to bring Premier League football to Coventry for the first time in 25 seasons.
Eom Ji-sung had a shot comfortably saved by Carl Rushworth as the visitors started on the front foot.
Liam Kitching made an excellent goal-saving block to deny Zan Vipotnik after nine minutes.
Marko Stamenic went into the book for a late foul on Jack Rudoni a minute later.
Rushworth blocked a dangerous Eom cross on minutes as the visitors continued to look comfortable.
Ellis Simms saw a header brilliantly saved by Lawrence Vigouroux from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's 38th-minute cross.
Mason-Clark then saw his follow-up effort blocked before Matt Grimes smashed wide.
Ronald failed to make the most of a good chance for the visitors after firing hight and wide when there were better options available.
But Mason-Clark put the Sky Blues ahead with an emphatic finish a minute before the break after Milan van Ewijk's long throw was flicked on.
Vigouroux got down well to save a well-hit shot from Victor Torp in the opening minutes of the second half.
Coventry kept up the pressure on the Swans after winning a succession of quick corners.
The lively Mason-Clark had a shot blocked on the hour before Vigouroux saved Sakamoto's follow-up just after the hour.
Widell saw a shot blocked during a rare break by the Swans following Zeidane Inoussa's cross.
Cullen wasted a great chance for the visitors after failing to find the target while in plenty of space in the 71st minute.
Widell could only pick out the keeper when a brilliant pass by Malick Yalcouye cut open the Coventry defence.
The managers
Coventry's Frank Lampard:
To follow...
Swansea's Vitor Matos:
To follow...