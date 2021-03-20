Coventry 0-0 Wycombe: Sky Blues held by Chairboys for the first time in their league history

Coventry and Wycombe shared the spoils in a St Andrew's stalemate that was of little benefit to either side's Sky Bet Championship survival hopes.

Bottom club Wycombe remain 11 points from safety with eight matches left, while Coventry in 20th saw their cushion above the bottom three cut to four points after a run of just two wins in 12 games.

It was a bad day for both sides with two of the bottom three - Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday - winning, but Coventry in particular will class this as a missed opportunity.

Gustavo Hamer and Max Biamou wasted gilt-edged chances inside the opening five minutes for the Sky Blues, who also lost skipper Liam Kelly and right-back Fankaty Dabo to injuries during the game.

Image: Coventry and Wycombe played out a goalless draw on Saturday

The shortening gap to the relegation zone will be of concern to Coventry boss Mark Robins, given 22nd-placed Rotherham have three games in hand and a superior goal difference to the Sky Blues.

Time appears to be running out for Wycombe, meanwhile, although they created the best chance of a sterile second period with substitute Fred Onyedinma's low strike well saved by Ben Wilson.

Coventry should have led inside 65 seconds, Wycombe's defence asleep as Dabo's low cross picked out the unmarked Hamer but he dragged a poor finish wide from 12 yards.

The Chairboys had an even bigger let-off on five minutes as Anthony Stewart's miskick allowed Biamou to race clear, but Wycombe keeper David Stockdale stayed big to save well one-on-one.

Biamou was guilty of wasting another chance when he delayed his strike from Sam McCallum's ball over the top, allowing Stewart to recover to pressure the forward, who sliced wildly wide.

Stewart seemed to be at the centre of everything and he enjoyed Wycombe's first chance when a free-kick dropped to him 12 yards out, but his goalbound shot was blocked by Michael Rose.

Poor decisions in the final third were costing Coventry and they made another before the break as Callum O'Hare got free in the area but tried to square instead of shoot and the chance was gone.

The injuries to Dabo just before half-time and Kelly after the break seemed to disrupt the hosts' rhythm as both sides struggled to create any opportunities of note in the second half.

Each team made a raft of replacements in a bid to find a priceless winner and it was Wycombe who came closest as Onyedinma's 20-yard daisy-cutter forced Wilson into a full-length dive.

The final chance fell to Coventry as two of their substitutes almost combined, but a stretching Tyler Walker just failed to get the touch needed to divert Matty Godden's off-target effort on goal.