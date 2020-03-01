Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Coventry City vs Sunderland.

Sky Bet League One.

Coventry City 1

  • M Godden (2nd minute)

Sunderland 0

    Coventry 1-0 Sunderland: Early Matt Godden strike sends Sky Blues top

    Highlights and report from the Sky Bet League One clash at St Andrew's.

    Sunday 1 March 2020 14:10, UK

    Matty Godden fired Coventry into an early lead
    Image: Matty Godden fired Coventry into an early lead

    Coventry City moved to the top of Sky Bet League One thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Sunderland.

    Matt Godden's 14th goal of the season after just 94 seconds proved the difference in a feisty, competitive game at St Andrew's.

    The visitors thought they had equalised when Luke O'Nien deflected Max Power's shot past Marko Marosi, only for the referee to consult with the assistant and correctly rule it out for offside once celebrations had finished.

    More on this story

    Coventry move two points clear of Rotherham at the top of the table and five points clear of Portsmouth in third, while Sunderland remain fifth and are three points adrift of the automatic spots.

