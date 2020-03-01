Coventry 1-0 Sunderland: Early Matt Godden strike sends Sky Blues top

Coventry City moved to the top of Sky Bet League One thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Sunderland.

Matt Godden's 14th goal of the season after just 94 seconds proved the difference in a feisty, competitive game at St Andrew's.

The visitors thought they had equalised when Luke O'Nien deflected Max Power's shot past Marko Marosi, only for the referee to consult with the assistant and correctly rule it out for offside once celebrations had finished.

Coventry move two points clear of Rotherham at the top of the table and five points clear of Portsmouth in third, while Sunderland remain fifth and are three points adrift of the automatic spots.