Croatia 3-2 Spain: Tin Jedvaj's late winner sets up crunch England clash

3:16 Highlights of the Nations League group A4 match between Croatia and Spain. Highlights of the Nations League group A4 match between Croatia and Spain.

England face a winner-takes-all clash with Croatia in the Nations League on Sunday following Zlatko Dalic's side's dramatic 3-2 victory against Spain in Zagreb.

England vs Croatia Live on

Tin Jedvaj was the hero for the World Cup runners-up, scoring in injury time - his second of the night - to keep his side's Nations League hopes alive.

Andrej Kramaric had given the hosts the lead in the 54th minute but Spain responded two minutes later, Dani Ceballos scoring his first international goal.

Nations League Group A4 Team Played Goal diff Points Spain 4 5 6 England 3 0 4 Croatia 3 -5 4

Jedvaj's first international goal (69) was then cancelled out by Sergio Ramos' 78th-minute penalty but the 22-year-old full-back popped up again in the third minute of stoppage time to seal a famous Croatian victory.

Either Croatia or England will now win Group A4 and qualify for the knockout stages with victory at Wembley on Sunday with the losing side being relegated. Spain need the two sides to draw if they are to finish as group winners.

Nations League Group A4 - Permutations If England beat Croatia, they will win the group and progress to the Nations League finals, with Spain dropping into second place while Croatia go down.

If England draw 0-0 with Croatia, they will finish second in the group, with Spain reaching the finals and Croatia suffering relegation.

However, a score draw at Wembley will see England relegated, as will defeat to Croatia. Spain would be knocked into second spot if Zlatko Dalic's men triumph in London to top the group.

The fans were making themselves heard Stadion Maksimir, creating an excellent atmosphere after Croatia's last home match, which was a 0-0 draw with England, was played behind closed doors. The home side responded to the atmosphere, flying out of the blocks quickly and they were inches from taking the lead when Ivan Perisic's shot rebounded off the foot of the post.

Peresic was involved again moments later and again it was a matter of inches involved as Kramaric failed to get on the end of the Inter Milan winger's ball across goal.

Spain did grow into the game and they started to dominate possession. They created their first real opening just before the interval, Lovre Kalinic tipping Isco's powerful shot over the crossbar.

Player ratings Croatia: Kalinic (6), Vrsaljko (7), Vida (7), Lovren (7), Jedvaj (9), Brozovic (8), Rakitic (7), Modric (8), Perisic (9), Kramaric (8), Rebic (8).



Subs: Valsic (6), Brekalo (7), Pjaco (n/a)



Spain: De Gea (6), Roberto (6), Ramos (6), Martinez (7), Alba (7), Busquets (6), Niguez (7), Ceballos (7), Isco (7), Aspas (5), Rodrigo (6).



Subs: Asensio (6), Morata (5), Suso (6).



Man of the match: Ivan Perisic.

The game burst into life nine minutes after the break as Croatia capitalised on some poor Spanish defending. Ramos put Sergi Roberto under unnecessary pressure on Spain's right flank and the Barcelona right-back's lofted pass was intercepted by Perisic. His header forwards fell kindly for Kramaric and the striker kept his composure to finish well.

The lead did not last long though as Isco centred for his Real Madrid team-mate Ceballos, who turned the ball in from close range.

Ivan Rakitic then tore through the Spain defence only to blast wide before the visitors spurned a chance to take the lead, Iago Aspas lifting the ball on to the top of the crossbar from close range.

It was end to end stuff and Croatia's lead was restored who scored next when Luka Modric's inch-perfect cross was converted at the back post by Jedvaj.

Spain's Rodrigo (L) vies for the ball with Croatia's Domagoj Vida

Ante Rebic then had an effort stopped by David De Gea before Alvaro Morata saw his header cleared off the line by Vrsaljko after Kalinic denied Isco.

Within minutes, Spain had a penalty when Vrsaljko was adjudged to have handled in the penalty area and Ramos converted, sending Kalinic the wrong way.

Both sides continued to attack in search of a winner, and it was Croatia who got it. Substitute Josip Brekalo made space for a shot which De Gea could parry only as far as Jedvaj, who netted to spark wild Croatian celebrations.

Croatia's midfielder Ivan Rakitic (L) vies with Spain's midfielder Saul Niguez

What's next?

Croatia take on England in a winner takes all Nations League clash at Wembley on Sunday. The game is live on Sky Sports Football.

Meanwhile, also on Sunday, Spain play Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly, live on Sky Sports Football (red button).

Watch England vs Croatia live from Sunday at 1pm on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.