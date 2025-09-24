Red Star 1-1 Celtic: Kelechi Iheanacho scores in Europa League opener but Hoops settle for draw in Belgrade

Kelechi Iheanacho's strike was cancelled out as Celtic drew 1-1 against Red Star Belgrade in their Europa League opener.

After Champions League disappointment and fan protests against the board, Brendan Rodgers told his Hoops to play without fear in an intimidating arena.

Daizen Maeda was substituted after a disappointing first half with Iheanacho netting the crucial opener just 10 minutes after coming on.

Fellow ex-Premier League striker Marko Arnautovic pulled the hosts level when he took advantage of a defensive lapse in an evenly matched game in Serbia.

Both sides had further chances to win the game but had to settle for a point apiece from their first of eight League Phase fixtures.

Iheanacho makes difference for Hoops

Image: Iheanacho celebrates with Colby Donovan

The visitors' only first-half chances came at either end of the 45 minutes and both fell to Cameron Carter-Vickers from Benjamin Nygren free-kicks. The defender opted to head the first opportunity across the face of goal and was off target with the second.

Red Star were a semi-regular menace from crosses into the box. Liam Scales produced several important interventions but there were chances for the hosts. Mirko Ivanic sent a free header wide, Bruno Duarte volleyed into the side net and Arnautovic sliced a volley wide.

Duarte came closest to a first-half breakthrough when his 22-yard strike was pushed on to the bar by Kasper Schmeichel's fingertips.

Image: Daizen Maeda was taken off at half-time in Belgrade

Celtic looked a different side in the opening stages of the second half and forced three saves in three minutes from Matheus.

Nygren shot straight at the goalkeeper from Kieran Tierney's cutback before the Brazilian produced a brilliant point-blank stop from Iheanacho after the striker got on the end of Nygren's square pass.

The home goalkeeper then made a near-post stop from Donovan's flick following the resulting corner.

Celtic were soon in front in the 55th minute. Nygren made a direct run at the heart of the home defence and zipped in a pass to Iheanacho, who took a touch and sidefooted the ball into the top corner from 16 yards.

It was a wonderful finish from a man who is having to win over the Celtic support after being seen as a last-resort signing after the club failed to get earlier deals over the line in the transfer window.

Image: Marko Arnautovic (centre) equalised for Red Star

Celtic could not retain control, though, and Duarte headed off target from a free-kick before the home side levelled in the 65th minute.

Schmeichel committed himself after a corner sailed beyond his far post but Tebo Uchenna cut the ball back into the goalmouth and Arnautovic got ahead of Carter-Vickers to knock home from close range.

Red Star were almost ahead moments later following a slip by Hatate but Schmeichel foiled Ivanic with his foot.

The hosts continued to threaten from crosses but substitute Marcelo Saracchi in particular helped Celtic deal with the threat.

Rodgers calls for 'realism'

Image: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was satisfied with a point

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to TNT Sport:

"There needs to be a bit of realism. I think that tonight is a good point.

"You're probably not going to go win all eight games, so there's a bit of realism needed to it.

"This is a good point for this squad of players and for us coming here.

"There will always be criticism, but if you come to Belgrade and you get a point off a team that's won seven games out of seven, then we can really only focus on what we can do ourselves."

On replacing Maeda with Iheanacho at half-time, Rodgers added: "He wasn't at his best, or nowhere near it. However, he's a good guy, and sometimes that happens in the game,"

"I could have made a couple of changes.

"Half-time, I wanted to make that move, certainly to give us that greater reference at the top of the pitch. Kel's commitment was very good for us."

