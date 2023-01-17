Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE! Premier League team news, free match highlights, live on Sky Sports

First Half: Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd - Live on Sky SportsWeghorst makes Utd debut | Richards given first PL start for PalaceMan Utd can go second with win | Crystal Palace lost last three PL gamesCasemiro one booking away from suspension for Arsenal on SundayLive Premier League table | Watch free highlights after full-timeStream this game with a NOW pass | Get Sky SportsBet with Sky Bet | Download the Sky Sports App | Wednesday's latest scores Live commentary from Zinny Boswell, Nick Wright and Oliver Yew