Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottm Forest: Murillo, Morgan Gibbs-White go closest in Selhurst Park stalemate

Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo went closest as Nottm Forest were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace to deny them a top-half spot on Saturday Night Football.

Gibbs-White struck the post out of nowhere from a Murillo through-ball before the defender took matters into his own hands and pulled a strong save from Sam Johnstone before half-time after a mesmerising run.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was off balance when he caught Palace's best chance after half-time and missed the target altogether from a presentable position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gibbs-White was inches away from opening scoring for the visitors before half-time

The point extended both sides' unbeaten runs and moved Crystal Palace back up to ninth, while Nottm Forest remain 13th.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Johnstone (8), Clyne (6), Andersen (7), Guehi (7), Mitchell (7), Schlupp (5), Hughes (6), Riedewald (6), Ayew (5), Mateta (6), Edouard (5).



Subs: Rak-Sakyi (7), Richards (5).



Nottm Forest: Turner (7), Aurier (6), Boly (7), Murillo (7), Toffolo (6), Sangare (6), Mangala (6), Dominguez (6), Gibbs-White (7), Wood (6), Hudson-Odoi (6).



Subs: Yates, (5), Elanga (5), Kouyate (6), Origi (5), Montiel (6).



Player of the match: Sam Johnstone.

How Forest went close, but not close enough, at Selhurst Park

Team news Crystal Palace made three changes from the win at Man Utd, bringing in Jairo Riedewald, Nathaniel Clyne and Odsonne Edouard

Morgan Gibbs-White, Harry Toffolo and Chris Wood came in for Nottm Forest

Having shocked Chelsea on their last visit to London in September, Forest came into the Saturday Night Football clash having lost only one of their previous four games and set the tone before half-time at Selhurst Park.

An uninspiring opening burst into life when Murillo's long-range pass picked out Gibbs-White's run to the edge of the home box, and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was relieved to see his effort cannon back off the woodwork and into his waiting arms.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnstone denied Murillo after the Brazilian dribbled his way into the box

Palace struggled to impose themselves on a Forest side who have tightened up in recent games, and instead nearly found themselves behind again when Murillo beat a number of challenges before he was denied by the England goalkeeper.

There were more encouraging signs for the Eagles after half-time, with Palace fans finally off their seats as Mateta was teed up by strike partner Odsonne Edouard, but he slipped at the opportune moment and fired wide with the goal gaping.

Anthony Elanga could have stolen victory at the death, but a heavy touch allowed Palace to scramble the ball away and hold on for a point to take them back above Man Utd and into the top half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jean-Philippe Mateta fired just wide for Crystal Palace after losing his balance

Hodgson: We had to be careful

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson:

"Overall I'm satisfied with point, very resilient, sort of game that's easy to lose. If you take too many liberties, you open yourself up too much, and it can go wrong. With the players we had on the field, there were young players out there, I'm satisfied.

"I was taken aback on Friday with Cheick Doucoure, he's been fatigued since international duty. We've not been lucky. But he trained all week and completed the session, so that was a tough blow to be told he wouldn't be available.

"Losing Jeff Schlupp early changed things, we had to change our way of thinking. We need our creative players back, our form has rested on Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze - we can't look at matters with the same degree of optimism until they get back fit again.

Cooper: If anyone deserved to win, it was us

Nottm Forest manager Steve Cooper:

"If anyone deserved to win it was us, considering chances in the game. Little feeling of disappointment in dressing room.

"Performances and results last year were so hard to come by, so the way we played, we see a team that's growing on an upwards trajectory.

"We want to be winning games, especially with the chances, but we have to respect we kept a clean sheet. Overall it's a positive.

"Everyone has asked me about Murillo - he created the chance of the game really. I felt his overall game was good, his passing range is spectacular but also he headed a lot of balls away. He's a real talent and we're enjoying working with him.

"There's so many new players in the team and last few weeks you've seen good signs. Another step forward in terms of performance. Clean sheet away from home in the Premier League should never be looked at negatively."

Analysis: Murillo dazzles on second Forest appearance

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at Selhurst Park:

"It's early days, but it's clear Nottingham Forest have a player on their hands in Brazilian Murillo. On an otherwise dour and drab evening of football in south London - in complete contrast to the unseasonal but welcome warm weather - the young defender was a shining light.

"Murillo is clearly adept defensively, but it was actually in forward areas that the 21-year-old came alive. He fashioned a super first-half chance for Morgan Gibbs-White, which the latter lashed over the crossbar on the volley, and also embarked on a mazy run which nearly resulted in a wonder goal.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"A Brazilian upbringing usually equates to class on the ball and Murillo looks to have that quality in spades. He's taken no time getting up to speed with the pace of the Premier League and will be a real asset for Steve Cooper as he attempts to bed-in other newcomers during this ongoing transition at the City Ground."

What's next?

Crystal Palace return to action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle in the league on Saturday October 21; kick-off 3pm.

Nottingham Forest host Luton in a league match on Saturday October 21; kick-off 3pm.