Scotland boosted by returns on Adams, McKenna and PattersonScotland are boosted by the return of Che Adams and Scott McKenna, who both missed the victories over Norway and Georgia in June, while Nathan Patterson also returns having been forced to withdraw from the last squad due to injury.After earning his first call-up to the squad, Elliot Anderson was forced to withdraw after picking up a knock during training. Goalkeeper Liam Kelly joined Anderson in withdrawing due to injury, with Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie drafted in to replace the Motherwell stopper.