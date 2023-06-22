 Skip to content
Czech Rep U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Group C.

Batumi Arena.

Czech Rep U21 0

    England U21 2

    • J Ramsey (47th minute)
    • E Smith-Rowe (94th minute)

    Match ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 2.
    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 2.
    goal icon

    Goal! Czechia U21 0, England U21 2. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
    yellow_card icon

    Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adam Karabec (Czechia U21).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Garner (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Martin Cedidla (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
    free_kick_won icon

    Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Ben Johnson replaces Max Aarons.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Harvey Elliott replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Garner (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adam Karabec (Czechia U21).
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Matej Valenta.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Martin Vitík.
    yellow_card icon

    Jacob Ramsey (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Krystof Danek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Krystof Danek (Czechia U21).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Czechia U21. Matej Valenta replaces Filip Kaloc.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Levi Colwill (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Daniel Fila (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Robin Hranác.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Noni Madueke.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Oliver Skipp replaces Angel Gomes.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Cameron Archer replaces Anthony Gordon.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Krystof Danek (Czechia U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adam Karabec with a cross following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Martin Cedidla.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Garner (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21).
    yellow_card icon

    Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Robin Hranác (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Fila (Czechia U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Fila (Czechia U21).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Czechia U21. Adam Karabec replaces Pavel Sulc.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Czechia U21. Krystof Danek replaces Jan Zamburek.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Czechia U21. Daniel Fila replaces Václav Sejk.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Matej Jurásek.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Czechia U21. Matej Jurásek replaces Vasil Kusej.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Noni Madueke (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jan Zamburek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
    yellow_card icon

    Max Aarons (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Max Aarons (England U21) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
    offside icon

    Offside, Czechia U21. Martin Vitík tries a through ball, but Václav Sejk is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Martin Vitík (Czechia U21).
    offside icon

    Offside, Czechia U21. Filip Kaloc tries a through ball, but Martin Vitík is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Filip Kaloc (Czechia U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Adam Gabriel (Czechia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    goal icon

    Goal! Czechia U21 0, England U21 1. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

    Second Half begins Czechia U21 0, England U21 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 0.
    yellow_card icon

    Pavel Sulc (Czechia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pavel Sulc (Czechia U21).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a through ball.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Martin Cedidla (Czechia U21).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Garner (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jan Zamburek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Czechia U21. Conceded by James Trafford.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adam Gabriel (Czechia U21).
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Lukás Cerv.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James Garner (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
    free_kick_won icon

    Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Lukás Cerv (Czechia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Gabriel.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Filip Kaloc (Czechia U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Cedidla.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Sulc.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
    offside icon

    Offside, Czechia U21. Jan Zamburek tries a through ball, but Václav Sejk is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lukás Cerv (Czechia U21).
    yellow_card icon

    Anthony Gordon (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lukás Cerv (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    yellow_card icon

    Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Václav Sejk (Czechia U21).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Gabriel.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Martin Vitík (Czechia U21).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Gabriel with a cross.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kaloc.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Pavel Sulc (Czechia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Zamburek.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Martin Vitík (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Curtis Jones (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Martin Cedidla (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pavel Sulc.
    post icon

    Noni Madueke (England U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.