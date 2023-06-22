Czech Rep U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Group C.
Batumi Arena.
Match ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 2.
Second Half ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 2.
Goal! Czechia U21 0, England U21 2. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Karabec (Czechia U21).
Foul by James Garner (England U21).
Martin Cedidla (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).
Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21).
Substitution, England U21. Ben Johnson replaces Max Aarons.
Substitution, England U21. Harvey Elliott replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
Attempt missed. James Garner (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Karabec (Czechia U21).
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Matej Valenta.
Attempt blocked. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Martin Vitík.
Jacob Ramsey (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).
Krystof Danek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krystof Danek (Czechia U21).
Substitution, Czechia U21. Matej Valenta replaces Filip Kaloc.
Foul by Levi Colwill (England U21).
Daniel Fila (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Robin Hranác.
Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Substitution, England U21. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Noni Madueke.
Substitution, England U21. Oliver Skipp replaces Angel Gomes.
Substitution, England U21. Cameron Archer replaces Anthony Gordon.
Attempt missed. Krystof Danek (Czechia U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adam Karabec with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Martin Cedidla.
Foul by James Garner (England U21).
Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21).
Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).
Robin Hranác (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Fila (Czechia U21).
Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Fila (Czechia U21).
Substitution, Czechia U21. Adam Karabec replaces Pavel Sulc.
Substitution, Czechia U21. Krystof Danek replaces Jan Zamburek.
Substitution, Czechia U21. Daniel Fila replaces Václav Sejk.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Matej Jurásek.
Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner.
Substitution, Czechia U21. Matej Jurásek replaces Vasil Kusej.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Noni Madueke (England U21).
Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).
Jan Zamburek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
Max Aarons (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
Max Aarons (England U21) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Offside, Czechia U21. Martin Vitík tries a through ball, but Václav Sejk is caught offside.
Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Vitík (Czechia U21).
Offside, Czechia U21. Filip Kaloc tries a through ball, but Martin Vitík is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Filip Kaloc (Czechia U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).
Adam Gabriel (Czechia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! Czechia U21 0, England U21 1. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
Second Half begins Czechia U21 0, England U21 0.
First Half ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 0.
Pavel Sulc (Czechia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pavel Sulc (Czechia U21).
Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a through ball.
James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martin Cedidla (Czechia U21).
Foul by James Garner (England U21).
Jan Zamburek (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Czechia U21. Conceded by James Trafford.
Attempt saved. Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
Attempt blocked. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Gabriel (Czechia U21).
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Lukás Cerv.
Attempt blocked. James Garner (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
Attempt blocked. Lukás Cerv (Czechia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Gabriel.
Attempt missed. Filip Kaloc (Czechia U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Cedidla.
Attempt blocked. Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pavel Sulc.
Attempt saved. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
Offside, Czechia U21. Jan Zamburek tries a through ball, but Václav Sejk is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a cross.
Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lukás Cerv (Czechia U21).
Anthony Gordon (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).
Lukás Cerv (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Václav Sejk (Czechia U21).
Attempt missed. Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Gabriel.
Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Vitík (Czechia U21).
Attempt missed. Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Gabriel with a cross.
Attempt missed. Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kaloc.
Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).
Václav Sejk (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Pavel Sulc (Czechia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Zamburek.
Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).
Martin Vitík (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21).
Foul by Curtis Jones (England U21).
Martin Cedidla (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Vasil Kusej (Czechia U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pavel Sulc.
Noni Madueke (England U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.