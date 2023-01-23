Darvel 1-0 Aberdeen: Jim Goodwin pressure rises with shock Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat to sixth-tier minnows

Jordan Kirkpatrick's goal earned sixth-tier Darvel one of the biggest upsets in Scottish Cup history with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen raising the pressure on under-fire boss Jim Goodwin.

The West of Scotland League Premier Division champions took the lead in the 19th minute of the fourth-round tie through a deflected strike by Kirkpatrick, who was part of Goodwin's Alloa Athletic side that won promotion to the Championship in 2018.

An anxious Aberdeen side were denied at least three times by 'keeper Chris Truesdale in the second half but Darvel, from the sixth tier of Scottish football, offered much more than grit and determination to see the game out for a famous victory in the biggest night in their history.

Pressure had piled on Goodwin after the 5-0 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle last Wednesday night and it will be difficult for the Irishman to survive this latest calamity.

Aberdeen had only won one of their last eight matches coming into their trip to West Scotland, with club chairman Dave Cormack among those in attendance at Recreation Park.

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy wanted to take advantage of any Aberdeen fragility and his side certainly did that and will now face Falkirk at home in the fifth round.

It was all set up for a famous night in the Ayrshire town which has a population of only 4,000. There were around 3,500 inside the ground, with 700 wearing the red of the Granite City men.

Image: Jim Goodwin's position has come under increasing pressure after a run of one win in eight games coming into their defeat at Darvel

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart returned from suspension, teenager Ryan Duncan took over from top scorer Bojan Miovski, and Graeme Shinnie was replaced by Patrik Myslovic, who made his first start.

It was winger Duncan, making his second start, who posed an early threat for the visitors on a more than decent surface, but missing the target with a couple of efforts.

Darvel were edging their way into the game and in the 11th minute a deflected drive from Craig Truesdale tested Dons 'keeper Joe Lewis, before the lively home attacker saw another two shots from distance fly wide.

It was more good work from Truesdale which led to the opening goal. Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson failed to properly clear his cross from the left and when the ball fell to Kirkpatrick, the midfielder's shot on the turn took a touch off Coulson and flew low past Lewis before bedlam ensued among the ecstatic home supporters.

Aberdeen fought back and Darvel were forced into some diligent defending.

In the 35th minute Stewart headed a Duncan free-kick over Truesdale's crossbar, but the visitors went up the tunnel at the break in a state of some anxiety and Goodwin facing the most important 45 minutes of his tenure at Pittodrie.

Miovski and Vicente Besuijen replaced Matty Kennedy and Myslovic for the start of the second half and they helped the visitors dominate possession.

Darvel remained in their shape and repelled attacks, but there was always the possibility of fatigue playing a part.

In the 52nd minute, the busy Besuijen flashed a drive over the bar from 25 yards before Darvel midfielder Ian McShane hammered a shot at Lewis from distance at the other end.

Four minutes later, it took a fine block from 'keeper Truesdale's foot to deny Duncan's close-range shot when the home side, for once, had offered an opportunity.

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes replaced Coulson and the Pittodrie men tried to increase the tempo but Darvel were proving resolute, with Truesdale making a good reaction save from Luís 'Duk' Lopes who latched on to a ball flashed across the six-yard box.

In the 74th minute, Miovski had the ball in the net from a Leighton Clarkson square ball but the offside flag was up, with no VAR to confirm or deny.

Truesdale then made yet another great save at point-blank range from Duk as Aberdeen pressed for the leveller, but this was Darvel's night with the fate of Goodwin now in question.

Goodwin on defeat: 'Disappointed, embarrassed, humiliated'

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin told BBC Scotland:

"Extremely disappointed, embarrassed, humiliated. All of those things really. We have a bit of assessing to do tonight that's for sure."

When asked if he had time to chat with Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack, who was at the game, he replied: "No I've not spoken to him, I was in the dressing room speaking to the players."

Winning boss Kennedy: 'What an occasion'

Darvel manager Michael Kennedy told BBC Scotland:

"What an occasion for the club. I have believed in the guys all week. I have been drumming it into the team, they need to believe in themselves and trust each other.

"That is the culture at the club, the togetherness, love and respect and we have driven that all week.

"When you believe in each other it is remarkable what you can achieve."