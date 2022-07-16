Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Denmark Women vs Spain Women. Women's European Championship Group B.

Brentford Community Stadium.

Denmark Women 0

    Spain Women 0

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Katrine Veje (Denmark Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ona Batlle (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Denmark Women. Sanne Troelsgaard replaces Kathrine Møller Kühl.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Olga Carmona (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

      corner icon

      Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Irene Paredes.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Kathrine Møller Kühl (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Marta Cardona (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Esther González (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olga Carmona with a cross.

      start icon

      Second Half begins Denmark Women 0, Spain 0.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Spain. Marta Cardona replaces Sheila García.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Spain. Olga Carmona replaces Leila Ouahabi.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Spain. Esther González replaces Lucía García.

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Denmark Women 0, Spain 0.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, Spain. Conceded by Rikke Sevecke.

      corner icon

      Corner, Spain. Conceded by Katrine Veje.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, Spain. Conceded by Stine Pedersen.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Athenea del Castillo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.

      corner icon

      Corner, Spain. Conceded by Simone Boye.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Athenea del Castillo (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Patri Guijarro (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

      yellow_card icon

      Leila Ouahabi (Spain) is shown the yellow card.

      free_kick_won icon

      Mapi León (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Rikke Madsen (Denmark Women).

      corner icon

      Corner, Spain. Conceded by Katrine Veje.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Irene Paredes with a cross.

      offside icon

      Offside, Denmark Women. Kathrine Møller Kühl tries a through ball, but Janni Thomsen is caught offside.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Kathrine Møller Kühl (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janni Thomsen.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Janni Thomsen (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rikke Madsen.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kathrine Møller Kühl with a through ball.

      corner icon

      Corner, Spain. Conceded by Rikke Sevecke.

      offside icon

      Offside, Denmark Women. Stine Pedersen tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Mapi León (Spain).

      free_kick_won icon

      Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.