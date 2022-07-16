63' Foul by Katrine Veje (Denmark Women).

62' Ona Batlle (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

58' Substitution, Denmark Women. Sanne Troelsgaard replaces Kathrine Møller Kühl.

54' Attempt missed. Olga Carmona (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

50' Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Irene Paredes.

50' Attempt blocked. Kathrine Møller Kühl (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

48' Attempt blocked. Marta Cardona (Spain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

48' Attempt blocked. Esther González (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olga Carmona with a cross.

Second Half begins Denmark Women 0, Spain 0.

45' Substitution, Spain. Marta Cardona replaces Sheila García.

45' Substitution, Spain. Olga Carmona replaces Leila Ouahabi.

45' Substitution, Spain. Esther González replaces Lucía García.

45'+3' First Half ends, Denmark Women 0, Spain 0.

45'+2' Attempt missed. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi with a cross.

45' Corner, Spain. Conceded by Rikke Sevecke.

45' Corner, Spain. Conceded by Katrine Veje.

45' Attempt blocked. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross.

44' Corner, Spain. Conceded by Stine Pedersen.

41' Attempt saved. Athenea del Castillo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.

38' Corner, Spain. Conceded by Simone Boye.

36' Attempt blocked. Athenea del Castillo (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

34' Attempt missed. Patri Guijarro (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

33' Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle.

30' Leila Ouahabi (Spain) is shown the yellow card.

26' Mapi León (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Rikke Madsen (Denmark Women).

22' Corner, Spain. Conceded by Katrine Veje.

21' Attempt missed. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Irene Paredes with a cross.

20' Offside, Denmark Women. Kathrine Møller Kühl tries a through ball, but Janni Thomsen is caught offside.

19' Attempt blocked. Kathrine Møller Kühl (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janni Thomsen.

19' Attempt missed. Janni Thomsen (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

16' Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rikke Madsen.

13' Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kathrine Møller Kühl with a through ball.

8' Corner, Spain. Conceded by Rikke Sevecke.

6' Offside, Denmark Women. Stine Pedersen tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.

2' Foul by Mapi León (Spain).

2' Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.