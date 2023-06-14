Injuries still bitingO'Neill has been able to welcome back Jonny Evans, Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery after they missed the March window through injury, but the likes of Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson and Josh Magennis remain out, robbing O'Neill of vital experience.Northern Ireland's squad includes five uncapped players, and 15 of the 28 have fewer than 10 caps to their name. The Parken Stadium is known for a raucous atmosphere and could be an intimidating place for Northern Ireland's younger players.