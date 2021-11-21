Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Derby County 3

  • J Knight (13th minute)
  • T Lawrence (62nd minute, 69th minute pen)

Bournemouth 2

  • J Anthony (19th minute)
  • D Solanke (38th minute)

Derby County 3-2 Bournemouth: Tom Lawrence double sees Rams edge five-goal thriller

Report and highlights as Derby County beat Bournemouth 3-2 at Pride Park; Tom Lawrence's second-half double helps the Rams to victory to move onto zero points in the Championship; Bournemouth stay second, a point off Fulham

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Sunday 21 November 2021 14:24, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Bournemouth

Tom Lawrence's second-half double saw bottom-of-the-table Derby County beat second-placed Bournemouth 3-2 in the Championship.

The hosts lead through Jason Knight's 13th-minute header, only for Bournemouth to go in ahead at half-time after goals from Jaidon Anthony (19) and Dominic Solanke (38).

Tom Lawrence celebrates scoring for Derby vs Bournemouth
Image: Tom Lawrence celebrates scoring for Derby vs Bournemouth

However, two goals in seven second-half minutes from Lawrence, the second from the penalty spot, gave Wayne Rooney's side a vital victory that saw them move up to zero points in the table, while Bournemouth stay second, now just a point behind leaders Fulham.

What's next?

Derby travel to Fulham, while Bournemouth visit Millwall, with both Championship games kicking off at 7.45pm on Wednesday on the red button on Sky Sports Football.

