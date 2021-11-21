Derby County 3-2 Bournemouth: Tom Lawrence double sees Rams edge five-goal thriller

Tom Lawrence's second-half double saw bottom-of-the-table Derby County beat second-placed Bournemouth 3-2 in the Championship.

The hosts lead through Jason Knight's 13th-minute header, only for Bournemouth to go in ahead at half-time after goals from Jaidon Anthony (19) and Dominic Solanke (38).

Image: Tom Lawrence celebrates scoring for Derby vs Bournemouth

However, two goals in seven second-half minutes from Lawrence, the second from the penalty spot, gave Wayne Rooney's side a vital victory that saw them move up to zero points in the table, while Bournemouth stay second, now just a point behind leaders Fulham.

What's next?

Derby travel to Fulham, while Bournemouth visit Millwall, with both Championship games kicking off at 7.45pm on Wednesday on the red button on Sky Sports Football.