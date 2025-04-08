Derby County 0-0 Burnley: Clarets knocked off top of Championship after draw

Burnley lost their place at the Sky Bet Championship summit as they were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Derby and Leeds beat Middlesbrough to move top on goal difference.

The visitors stretched their unbeaten streak to 28 games at Pride Park, while a point on the road against resurgent Derby keeps them in the top two in their quest for a return to the Premier League.

Scott Parker's side came into the game off the back of eight wins from their last 10 but were frustrated through the first 45 minutes, thanks largely to one Jacob Zetterstrom save which denied Zian Flemming.

The Clarets were limited to half-chances after the interval which came from Lucas Pires and Hannibal Mejbri but neither could stop Burnley from earning their 12th goalless draw of the campaign.

John Eustace's arrival at Pride Park had instilled some confidence into the Rams back line and they held firm without facing too much danger in the second period to clinch a third-straight home clean sheet, while Burnley kept their 29th of the season.

The Clarets clicked into fashion - 15 minutes into the contest - and were denied the lead when Flemming opened up an opportunity and bulleted an effort goalwards but Zetterstrom produced a diving save to tip the ball out for a corner.

The visitors began to press in search of an opener, Jaidon Anthony showed tricky feet to get past his marker but failed to test Zetterstrom with the finish.

Burnley were almost gifted the lead as Nat Phillips and Zetterstrom failed to deal with a harmless ball over the top and the it fell kindly for Flemming but he hooked wide.

Derby were patient but finished the half the better side. Craig Forsyth's direct ball found the head of Marcus Harness, who nodded down for Jerry Yates but James Trafford was on hand to magnificently smother the opportunity.

Burnley were put under the cosh before the half-time whistle by the team currently sitting in 21st, and this time put bodies on the line to deny Ebou Adams and Yates again.

Neither team were offering anything by the way of danger but Flemming tried to catch Zetterstrom out with a sharp snapshot from out side the area which flew beyond the rooted Derby 'keeper, but the wrong side of the post.

It took 30 minutes into the second half for Burnley to trouble Zetterstrom again, former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal provided the impetus but saw his effort roll into the Derby stopper's hands.

The hosts almost snatched the win in stoppage-time as Kayden Jackson sent a cross in towards the back post where an unmarked Matt Clarke was unable to nod home but nonetheless earned a vital point in their fight for survival.

