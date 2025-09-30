Derby 1-1 Charlton: Matt Clarke earns point for Rams

Matt Clarke came to Derby's rescue with a headed equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw with Charlton at Pride Park.

The big defender struck in the 79th minute to deny Charlton who looked on course for an impressive victory for much of the game.

James Bree punished some casual defending to put the visitors into a 37th-minute lead and Derby struggled to respond until Clarke brought relief to the home fans.

Charlton had a good chance to regain the lead but Harvey Knibbs fired over from a good position and both teams went close in six minutes of added time.

Charlton started brightly, switching the play and getting the ball out wide, but Derby had the first chance with Patrick Agyemang failing to get a clean connection at the far post.

Derby were finding some promising positions without making them count and they were almost punished in the 25th minute when Charlie Kelman broke away on the right but his deflected shot was easily saved.

The home side were living dangerously at the back at times and Charlton made them pay in the 37th minute.

Tyreece Campbell played the ball in from the left and Greg Docherty cushioned a pass into the path of Bree, who drove a shot into the top left corner.

Derby responded with a spell of pressure but the final ball lacked conviction and Charlton deservedly went in at half-time ahead.

The visitors almost doubled their lead four minutes into the second half when Kelman was given time to shoot from the edge of the box and Jacob Widell Zetterstrom did well to save down to his right.

Ben Brereton Diaz wasted a decent opportunity when he broke away minutes later and fired well wide before Max Johnston was also off target from the edge of the area.

Derby had their first shot on target in the 76th minute when Bobby Clark forced Thomas Kaminski into a good save but the Charlton keeper was beaten three minutes later.

A corner was only half-cleared and Lewis Travis picked out Clarke at the back post to score with a downward header.

Charlton had a chance to regain the lead in the 81st minute but Knibbs fired over from eight yards.

Derby almost snatched it deep into added time when Lars-Jorgen Salvesen was played in by Carlton Morris but Kaminski reacted well to save at his near post.

The managers

Derby's John Eustace:

"I think second half we were good. We have to be better and we have to be braver on the ball and we have to defend better. The Championship is always won with really tight margins and we are just giving that soft goal away.

"It did bring a lot of tension and pressure to the group but the way we went about our business in the second half was really pleasing and we created a couple of good chances.

"When we are still trying to find that formula and getting players fit but still picking points up I think that's a real positive. It makes me excited about what will come when we click and there's a lot of light at the end of the tunnel."

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

"It's a good point on the road. I thought first half we were good, we passed it well and created enough we just needed a bit more composure.

"I thought they were probably the better side second half, I thought they were a threat on the counter-attack and on set plays because of the size they have, but overall to come away from home after playing on the weekend it's a decent point and probably a fair point on balance of play.

"The Championship is a tough league and we're new to it so if you can win your home games and get a point away you're not in a bad place. I thought the team gave me everything and I'm really proud, we defended the box really well."