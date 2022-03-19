Derby County 1-1 Coventry City: Tom Lawrence penalty denies Sky Blues victory at Pride Park

Tom Lawrence's second-half penalty denied Coventry victory over Derby County but the 1-1 draw at Pride Park did little to aid the hopes of either side for the season.

Hard-working Derby were behind to a more clinical Coventry side at the break, as in-form Matt Godden notched an 11 goal in 17 games by finishing off a slick one-two with Callum O'Hare.

A half-time change of shape from Wayne Rooney aided Derby's cause for the second half, but the manner of their equaliser was fortuitous and came after Ben Sheaf was adjudged to have fouled Lawrence in the box, after what appeared a theatrical fall from the Rams captain.

After picking himself up he smashed the ball beyond Simon Moore, and turned the final half hour into an end-to-end encounter with both sides desperate for three points.

Substitute Viktor Gyokeres should twice have found the back of the net before Louis Sibley's header glanced the post in added time, as both Rooney and the returning Mark Robins were forced to settle for a point which neither were particularly satisfied with.

