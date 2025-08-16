Derby County 3-5 Coventry City: Frank Lampard's Sky Blues win thriller at Pride Park

Coventry staged a stunning comeback to beat Derby 5-3 in a thrilling encounter at Pride Park.

The visitors, coached by former Derby boss Frank Lampard, were trailing 3-2 late in the second half but scored three times in the space of eight minutes to claim a remarkable victory.

The teams traded goals in the first half with Derby twice coming from behind to go in level at the break before skipper Ebou Adams put them in front.

But after Brandon Thomas-Asante equalised, Ephron Mason-Clark and Victor Torp finally settled a pulsating match.

How Coventry levelled and then sealed a win...

Coventry's first Championship goal of the season was tinged with good fortune as Jacob Widell Zetterstrom punched Matt Grimes's low free-kick against Bobby Thomas and the ball bounced into the net in the seventh minute.

But there was nothing remotely lucky about the equaliser five minutes later. David Ozoh won a free-kick on the left side of the Coventry penalty area and Callum Elder bent his shot at pace into the top right corner.

Haji Wright dragged a good chance wide but the forward made no mistake when Coventry won a penalty in the 25th minute.

Mason-Clark's run into the box was halted by Dion Sanderson's trip and Wright smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net.

Coventry's pace and movement was causing Derby problems but the home side almost equalised again against the run of play when Ryan Nyambe's 25-yard shot was turned behind by Carl Rushworth.

But the home side levelled in first-half added time after Thomas inexplicably handled a cross and Carlton Morris coolly rolled in the penalty.

Coventry would have wondered how they were not ahead at the break but five minutes into the second half they were behind.

A long throw dropped to Adams who placed a low shot into the bottom corner from 10 yards.

But a game of twists and turns changed dramatically again as Coventry scored twice in the space of four minutes.

Another long throw in the 72nd minute was headed by Thomas against a post and Thomas-Asante bundled the ball over the line.

Derby were caught cold in the 75th minute when Milan Van Ewijk got in on the right and crossed for Mason-Clark to head in at the back post.

Four minutes later Coventry had a fifth with Torp given space just inside the area to fire a low shot in off the left post to seal the Sky Blues' first win at Derby in 11 matches.

The managers

Derby's John Eustace:

Coventry's Frank Lampard

