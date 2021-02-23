Derby County 2-0 Huddersfield: Wayne Rooney's Rams get back to winning ways

Derby County again enjoyed home comforts as they eased past Huddersfield 2-0 to move further away from the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

George Edmundson headed home his maiden goal following his loan move from Rangers before Martyn Waghorn sealed victory with his first goal since October.

It was Derby's fourth consecutive home win and lifted them above Huddersfield, who started brightly with Fraizer Campbell forcing David Marshall into an outstanding save but ended with 10 men when substitute Jaden Brown was sent off.

But after going behind, they posed little threat as former Derby skipper Richard Keogh, who was sacked by the club in October 2019 following a car accident in which he suffered a serious knee injury, came away empty-handed on his return to Pride Park.

Image: Derby beat Huddersfield 2-0 on Tuesday night

Huddersfield started with the confidence of a team that had beaten Swansea convincingly on Saturday and almost went ahead in the 11th minute.

Juninho Bacuna played in Pipa whose low cross was met by Campbell, but his flick was brilliantly turned over by Marshall.

Derby responded by creating a good opening three minutes later with Graeme Shinnie heading the ball back to Colin Kazim-Richards, who could only direct his header over.

But Huddersfield were punished in the 22nd minute when Campbell made a hash of a clearance after a corner was cleared off the line by Nabby Sarr, and Nathan Byrne crossed for Edmundson to head in from six yards.

Huddersfield were looking vulnerable at set-pieces and Edmundson headed wide at the back post from another corner before Kazim-Richards drilled a free-kick straight at Ryan Schofield.

Having taken a while to get into the game, Derby had come back strongly and it was Huddersfield who needed to respond in the second half.

Aside from that early Campbell effort, Huddersfield had not tested Marshall who remained untroubled as Huddersfield struggled to make an impression on Derby's defence.

Their task became even harder in the 66th minute when they were caught upfield and were opened up by a brilliant pass from Kazim-Richards to send Waghorn clear and despite two defenders closing, he kept his composure to finish confidently from just inside the area.

Derby were looking increasingly comfortable and the more likely to add to their lead, with Waghorn flicking a rebound over although an offside flag would have denied him.

The night went from bad to worse for the visitors who had Brown dismissed for a second yellow card in the 89th minute after he tripped Jason Knight just outside the box.