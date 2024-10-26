Derby County 1-1 Hull City: Dajaune Brown earns point for Rams

Dajaune Brown scored his first Derby goal as the Rams came from behind to draw 1-1 with Hull at Pride Park.

Substitute Brown, 19, looped a header over Ivor Pandur after 66 minutes to draw Derby level after Xavier Simons opened the scoring for the visitors in the 57th minute with a superb low effort from distance.

The Rams are now unbeaten in their last four matches following a third successive 1-1 draw while Hull are winless in their last four games.

Hull avoided a calamitous start as Regan Slater's attempted backwards header hit onrushing goalkeeper Pandur and bounced to safety with the Tigers keeper well off his line as Derby threatened to break quickly.

The visitors then forced Rams goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom into the game's first save as he comfortably held Mohamed Belloumi's shot from distance.

At the other end Derby went close to the opening goal as Kane Wilson rose highest to meet Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's corner from the right only for Pandur to make a smart save low down to his right.

Chances were at a premium throughout the first half as Abu Kamara blazed well wide following a quick break before Lewie Coyle cut in from the right and curled a shot inches past the post from a central position 20 yards from goal.

Hull enjoyed a long spell of possession at the start of the second half as Kamara burst into the box and fired a powerful effort towards goal which Zetterstrom met with a strong hand to keep the game level.

However, Hull's pressure eventually told just before the hour mark as Simons swivelled on the ball 25 yards from goal and curled a superb effort into the bottom left corner to score his second goal in as many games.

Moments later, Kamara delivered a tantalising low ball across the face of goal from the left which just evaded two Hull players in the box.

Derby responded with a triple change and almost drew level as Hull blocked Curtis Nelson's effort at the back post from close range before Ebou Adams sent the follow-up inches past the post.

However, the Rams equalised minutes later when substitute Brown looped a fine header over Pandur from Ben Osborn's free-kick from the left to score his first Derby goal in just his third league appearance of the season.

Hull almost reclaimed the lead when substitute Joao Pedro glanced Charlie Hughes' cross from the left just past the post with Derby incensed Hull opted not to give possession back to the home side earlier in the move.

The Tigers had a penalty appeal for a pull on Kamara in the box waved away by the referee late on while goalscorer Brown was forced off with an injury before the end.

