Derby County 1-3 Leicester City: Bobby De Cordova-Reid opener sets Marti Cifuentes' Foxes to memorable away victory

A blistering first-half performance inspired Leicester to a memorable 3-1 Championship victory at East Midlands rivals Derby.

The Foxes delivered a clinical display to storm into a three-goal lead thanks to strikes from Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Oliver Skipp and Jordan James.

Derby pulled one back in the second half through Sondre Langas but the visitors held on for a win that eases the pressure on manager Marti Cifuentes.

Image: Bobby De Cordova-Reid of Leicester City celebrates after scoring to make it 0-1

It was a much-needed result after two defeats, while Derby have now lost two games in a row at Pride Park.

In the first league meeting between the teams since January 2014, Leicester went ahead in the eight minute.

Abdul Fatawu made a strong run from inside his own half before playing in James, whose clever pass set up De Cordova-Reid to finish clinically from 12 yards.

It got even better for the Foxes in the 15th minute when Derby failed to clear a corner and the ball bounced up for Skipp to volley home his first goal from six yards.

Leicester had the ball in the net again in the 23rd minute but Jordan Ayew's header from a free-kick was ruled out for offside.

But there was no reprieve for the hosts in the 31st minute when they failed to deal with another ball into the box - this time from Luke Thomas - and James was able to guide a volley past Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

Derby were all over the place at the back but they had a chance to reduce the arrears two minutes later when the ball broke to Joe Ward inside the box, but Jakub Stolarczyk touched his shot onto the underside of the crossbar.

But the away side were close to a fourth when Ayew cut inside and hit a low shot which Zetterstrom saved with his legs.

Not surprisingly, the Rams made two changes for the second half and pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute when Ward whipped in a free-kick from the right and Langas powered a header past Stolarczyk.

The goal changed the atmosphere inside the stadium and Leicester were coming under pressure for the first time in the game, with Bobby Clark firing over from the edge of the area.

The Foxes weathered the storm and regained a measure of control although Andi Weimann had a goal-bound shot blocked by Jannik Vestergaard in the closing minutes.

There was one more chance for Derby in added time when Ward swung over a corner which was met by Curtis Nelson but Stolarczyk produced a great save diving to his right.

