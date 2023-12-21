 Skip to content
Derby County vs Lincoln City. Sky Bet League One.

Pride Park StadiumAttendance27,192.

Derby County 3

  • C Hourihane (26th minute)
  • K Wilson (65th minute)
  • J Collins (77th minute)

Lincoln City 1

  • D Mandroiu (47th minute pen)

Derby 3-1 Lincoln: Rams up to third in League One with home win over the Imps

Report and highlights as Derby beat Lincoln 3-1 at home to move third in Sky Bet League One; Conor Hourihane scored 26th-minute opener for Derby before Danny Mandroiu levelled in first-half stoppage time; Kane Wilson and James Collins second-half goals secured victory for the Rams

Thursday 21 December 2023 22:47, UK

Derby County&#39;s Kane Wilson celebrates scoring their side&#39;s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park, Derby. Picture date: Thursday December 21, 2023.
Image: Derby's Kane Wilson celebrates scoring in the second half in their 3-1 home win over Lincoln

Kane Wilson came off the bench to inspire Derby to a 3-1 win over Lincoln that lifts them to third in Sky Bet League One.

Lincoln started brightly but the first chance fell to the Rams in the 16th minute when Tom Barkhuizen crossed and Max Bird's shot deflected behind off a defender.

But there was no stopping Conor Hourihane's drive from just inside the area in the 26th minute which flew into the top-left corner after Lincoln failed to clear a Joe Ward cross.

Derby almost scored again five minutes before half-time through Craig Forsyth who fired inches past the right-hand post but Ward gave away a penalty in stoppage time when he tripped Paudie O'Connor and Danny Mandroiu converted.

Ward was subbed for Wilson at half-time and he restored Derby's lead in the 65th minute with a looping header from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's cross.

Wilson then turned provider in the 77th minute with a precise pass that sent James Collins through to score with a low cross-shot.

