Derby County 1-1 Millwall: Own goals at each end as spoils are shared

Jake Cooper's late own goal denied Millwall a fourth successive Sky Bet Championship victory as they drew 1-1 with Derby at Pride Park.

Alex Neil's side missed the chance to move back within two points of Middlesbrough despite finding the opening goal in the 81st minute.

Millwall came into the contest off the back of three straight wins and their confidence showed in the first period as Femi Azeez struck a post in the best of the action before the break.

Derby have not endured the best of times in front of their own fans of late - losing their last two - and Matt Clarke nodded Thierno Ballo's cross into his won net to put Millwall in position for a fourth win on the bounce.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Derby rescued a draw late on as Millwall's Jake Cooper headed into his own net minutes after Derby's Matt Clarke put the ball in his own net

But Derby were able to stop themselves from suffering a fourth defeat from their last five as Cooper headed in the second own goal of the contest in the 88th minute.

Millwall thought they had the opening goal of the contest when a clearance from Sondre Langas bounced off a Millwall man and straight to Mihailo Ivanovic who was waiting at the back post to knock into an empty net but he was stood waiting in an offside position.

Derby had their best chance when a free-kick spilled out to Bobby Clark at the edge of the box but Patrick Agyemang nodded his cross marginally wide of the target.

Chances were coming at either end and the hosts had the goalframe to thank for not going a goal down when Azeez bulleted one past the arms of Jacob Zetterstrom and off a post from a tight angle.

Max Crocombe was brought into action for the first time to bat Elder's piledriver away from danger.

Millwall started to put the home side under pressure in search of the opener, in among a succession of corners, Cooper was picked out each time and saw a goalbound header cleared off the line by Joe Ward.

With the half-time words of John Eustace still ringing in the Derby players' ears, they put Millwall under the pump after the interval, Sondre Langas' snapshot from the edge of the area forced a second save from Crocombe.

Millwall were under pressure but almost punished Derby with a lightning counter-attack following a Derby corner which ended with Tristan Crama's deflected effort being tipped behind by Zetterstrom.

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen aimed to inject some energy into this game that was edging towards a goalless draw, he latched onto a pass from fellow substitute Rhian Brewster before aiming wide.

Millwall found the elusive opener nine minutes from time.

Ballo picked up the ball in a dangerous area and whipped a teasing ball across the face of goal which Clarke was unable to leave and instead sent a header into his own goal.

However, the Derby centre-half made amends down the other end when a corner was whipped in towards him and he was able to put enough pressure on Cooper who was next to inadvertently head into his own net.

The managers

Derby's John Eustace:

"Proud of the group and the effort, it was a real battle, both teams very committed and limited a very good team to next to nothing.

"On the back of two defeats when you go a goal down in the manner we did with the own goal the way the group got together and equalised was pleasing.

"The most important thing is we showed great character. The lads have done a lot of work over the last couple days what we can do better and I think that came out in the last 10 minutes."

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"It was frustrating. Throughout the game we had the better opportunities and cleaner opportunities than what Derby had.

"We had some good moments and some decent breakaways in the second half. I can't think of too many clear chances for Derby and I thought we defended our box really well.

"The manner of the goal is disappointing but I think we could have that corner 100 times and it wouldn't hit Cooper's head and go into the far corner.

"Frustrating from our perspective especially when you're leading the game, they are usually things we do very well but the goal is a freak goal so I'm less disappointed than what I would've been if we lost the header."