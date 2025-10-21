Derby County 1-0 Norwich City: David Ozoh seals narrow Rams win

David Ozoh's first goal of the season gave Derby a 1-0 victory over Norwich to increase the pressure on head coach Liam Manning.

The on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder struck early in the second half to secure County's first home win of the season and condemn Norwich to a defeat which sent them into the Championship's bottom three.

It should have been a different story after Norwich completely dominated the first half but they failed to take several excellent chances.

Both teams had not won in five games but Norwich made a fast start and went close twice in the third minute.

Kenny McLean played in Oscar Schwartau for a close-range effort that was well saved by Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who also kept out McLean's follow up at his near post.

Another swift Norwich attack ended with Schwartau firing into the side netting before Derby responded with Carlton Morris flashing a low ball across the six-yard box.

Norwich were moving the ball around with confidence and Josh Sargent had a shot deflected over in the 28th minute and, from the corner, Derby survived a frantic goalmouth scramble.

The concern for the visitors was they had failed to make their superiority count and Jack Stacey wasted another chance when he fired wide in the 39th minute.

Derby almost made them pay three minutes later when Morris got to the byline and Ben Brereton Diaz had a shot blocked on the edge of the six-yard box.

The half-time whistle was greeted with boos from the home fans, with the Norwich supporters wondering how their team was not at least one goal in front.

Derby had to improve and whatever was said during the break hit home because they took the lead in the 55th minute.

After Morris had a shot saved, Derby came again and Patrick Agyemang showed persistence to set up Ozoh who found the top left corner from 12 yards.

The goal transformed Derby and it needed a superb save by Vladan Kovacevic to turn over Agyemang's header in the 65th minute.

It looked like it was not going to be Norwich's night when substitute Ante Crnac fired in a shot which hit the inside of a post and stayed out in the 78th minute.

Norwich kept probing and there were groans around Pride Park when the board went up showing six minutes of added time.

Zetterstrom had to make a flying punch as Norwich swarmed forward but the home side held on for a victory that had looked unlikely at half-time.

The managers

Derby's John Eustace:

Norwich's Liam Manning:

