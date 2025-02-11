Derby County 0-0 Oxford United: Managerless Rams and U's play out goalless draw

Derby's winless league run was extended to nine games as they were held to a goalless draw by Oxford in a forgettable encounter at Pride Park.

The teams cancelled each other out in a match of few chances and the result leaves Derby without a victory since they beat West Brom on Boxing Day.

Although all the talk was about the expected appointment of John Eustace as their new head coach, Derby had a job to do against a team going well under the leadership of ex-Rams boss Gary Rowett.

There was little in the early exchanges to warm the crowd on a bitterly cold night as both teams struggled to fashion a decent chance in the opening 20 minutes.

It was Oxford who came close to changing that when Siriki Dembele found space outside the area to fire in a shot which brought a smart save from Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

Derby responded by surging upfield and, after David Ozoh's shot was deflected behind, Kenzo Goudmijn had an effort blocked in the six-yard box.

The home side were seeing plenty of the ball and they had an opening just before half-time but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's drive from the edge of the area was straight at Jamie Cumming, who made a comfortable save.

Both teams needed to find more creativity in the final third and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen did his best to find a moment of inspiration in the 59th minute but his scissor-kick at the back post bounced up into the gloves of Cumming.

Salvesen came even closer four minutes later when his header from a corner forced Cumming into a diving save before another cross was headed over by Marcus Harness.

Oxford replied with two quick passing moves up the right that ended with dangerous crosses but no final touch, which summed up a game high on endeavour but low on quality.

Jerry Yates dragged a shot wide from outside the area before Greg Leigh went closer for Oxford with a fierce shot that flashed narrowly wide.

Oxford won a free-kick out on the left in stoppage time but Zetterstrom made a confident catch to make sure Derby earned a second consecutive draw that at least moves them out of the bottom three,

The managers

Derby caretaker Matt Hampshaw:

"I'm disappointed, frustrated. I probably feel a little bit like the fans did, that it was a bit passive, a bit one-paced and we didn't take enough risks.

"And when we did take risks, the ball went everywhere. I don't want to be too downbeat because we've got a point and a clean sheet bit I expect much better really.

"I didn't think either team was a threat tonight, I thought both defensively were set up soundly and, although I don't want to make this sound like an excuse, I didn't think the pitch allowed us to move the ball quick enough to get Oxford out of tilt.

"Tonight we are a little bit disappointed but come the end of the season that point might be enough to take us a bit higher."

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"It was a difficult game, we knew it would be and it was a game that lacked quality.

"As the away team for about the first 20 minutes I felt we had a little bit of control and in the last 20 minutes I thought we were the most likely to nick something and in the middle part of the game Derby had more of it.

"I thought we got embroiled into a bit of a scrap so I was disappointed from our perspective, because we've shown a level of quality and today we didn't quite do that but you also have to respect the division and teams are fighting for their lives so it's never easy to win a game."