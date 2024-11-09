Derby County 1-1 Plymouth Argyle: Wayne Rooney's side held on his return to Pride Park

Derby were unable to build upon the platform handed to them by Jerry Yates' superb early strike as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Plymouth.

Despite being on top for long periods, Paul Warne's side could not translate their dominance into a commanding lead and paid the price when captain Adam Randell clawed Argyle level just before half-time.

Led by former County head coach Wayne Rooney, the result will please Argyle more given that it represents their first point on the road since August and ensured they remain clear of the relegation zone.

Returning to the stadium where he cut his teeth as a manager during an eventful spell in charge of the hosts, Rooney was hoping to guide Argyle to their fourth successive victory over opponents who also entered the fixture on the back of a positive result.

Having just beaten Coventry and Portsmouth respectively, both County and the visitors began in positive fashion. But Warne's men were the ones able to translate that into a lead when Yates broke the deadlock after just eight minutes.

The forward's third of the campaign arrived in spectacular fashion, with Argyle's rearguard failing to deal convincingly with a corner which presented him with the opportunity to convert an overhead free-kick from just beyond the far post.

Yates nearly grabbed another soon after. A shot from Kenzo Goudmijn was deflected just off target and, with Argyle's weakness at set-pieces again rearing its head, the 27-year-old saw a header fly just past the upright.

Yates' intervention had changed the dynamic of the contest, with Rooney growing increasingly frustrated on the touchline as his team appeared in danger of being overrun.

A combination of County's inability to stretch their advantage and Randall's 41st-minute equaliser soothed the former England international's temper; the Argyle captain's free-kick taking a deflection as it flew into the back of Jacob Widell Zetterstrom's net.

Although Argyle improved immediately after the interval, Yates reminded them he still posed a threat by nearly restoring County's lead from inside his own half.

Noticing that Daniel Grimshaw had advanced way off his line, Yates launched the ball skywards from fully 50 yards out. Frantically backtracking, the Argyle goalkeeper was just about able to scramble it wide.

Grimshaw was called into action again during the closing stages, saving a header from Curtis Nelson as County camped on the edge of Argyle's box.

The managers

Derby's Paul Warne:

"I thought we dominated. That's the honest truth.

"We just needed that second goal and we didn't get it. We lost two points off a free-kick that I thought was a bit charitable in the first place so it's hard to be critical of the lads.

"We played in a different shape and were in the ascendancy in virtually all parts of the game but unfortunately the scoreline doesn't show that.

"I try not to let the players sulk about it. If there is a lesson then it would be about the importance of getting that second goal. But I can't be critical.

"Yes, we are judged by results and scorelines. But from a performance perspective I thought that we were great.

"I try not to let the players sulk about it. I get it, because I want to win every game too, but I really enjoyed watching us play and perform out there."

Plymouth's Wayne Rooney:

"I think it was a good professional performance, especially after going behind so early on.

"With Derby being the best in the division from set-plays, we did really well. We played our way back in and got ourselves level.

"I thought we began well after the break and then had to show real character to stay in the game. So yes, I'm pleased with how we did.

"Fair play to Derby, they switched formation and we struggled to deal a little bit with that extra aggression it brought them. But we dug in and showed another side to our game, which was good to see.

"What we want to do now is get a little bit of momentum behind us. This is something we would like to try and build on and I believe we can."