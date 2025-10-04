Derby County 1-1 Southampton: Patrick Agyemang nets first Rams goal to earn point

United States international Patrick Agyemang scored his first goal in English football but Derby are still waiting for a home win after they were held 1-1 by Southampton.

In an entertaining game full of chances, Adam Armstrong put the Saints ahead before Agyemang pounced late in the first half.

Both teams could have won it but for the excellence of the goalkeepers, with Alex McCarthy making outstanding saves to deny Carlton Morris and Andi Weimann.

Derby keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom was also on top form, pulling off a superb save to keep out a Ross Stewart header and denying Tom Fellows late on.

McCarthy made another excellent save to prevent Kayden Jackson putting Derby ahead but on the balance of play the scoreline was about right.

Southampton started impressively and after Ryan Manning missed a great chance to score from six yards they went ahead in the seventh minute.

Ross Stewart played in Armstrong and he rode three tackles before placing a low shot into the bottom left corner.

There were question marks over Derby's defending but the home side responded well and McCarthy had to make a smart save to deny Weimann two minutes later.

The keeper made another fine save from Morris in the 13th minute as the Rams enjoyed a period of sustained pressure that Southampton did well to survive.

After they regained a measure of control, Stewart had a header saved in the 26th minute but was injured in the process and was substituted four minutes later.

Zetterstrom made another good save from a Leo Scienza 20-yard drive before Derby equalised in the 41st minute.

Weiman crossed to the back post where Agyemang rose to plant a header into the bottom right corner.

The American was close to another 12 minutes into the second half when Morris played him in on the right but he fired into the side netting.

Armstrong almost grabbed his second with a snap shot that flashed just wide in the 59th minute before Morris went close with a header.

Derby midfielder Ebou Adams made a great interception in the 88th minute after Southampton broke away and in added time Zetterstrom brought off another top save when he turned behind a shot from Tom Fellows.

The result means Derby have yet to win a game at Pride Park this season and have now been victorious only once in the Championship.

Southampton are three points better off and sit 16th.

The managers

Derby's John Eustace:

"That's Agyemang's third game in a week, he's still adapting to the Championship on the back of a six-week injury so to get that performance out of him was excellent.

"He was exhausted yesterday after the two big shifts he's put in, so to get another 60 minutes out of him was great and I was delighted with him getting his head on it.

"He has been through a lot but I think the biggest thing that people don't realise is when you come to a different league, a different country, and then not train for six or seven weeks and try and get up to speed, it's going to take time.

"I thought we played really well. The football in the first half was excellent and there's a lot more to come but there are gradual signs of us getting to where we want to be."

Southampton's Will Still:

"If you look at the bigger picture we've got four points out of six from two tricky away games and I think we started the game really, really well.

"We caused them a lot of problems, scored a great goal and then we had a bit of a wobble. We struggled dealing with their direct physical style but slowly got a bit more control back and started growing into the game.

"Then I think we've been undone by a really poor refereeing decision, I can't understand how it goes their way but again we need to react quicker, we need to be more aware of what's going on.

"They took a quick throw, got a ball into the box and we reacted a bit too late and paid a really high price for it. We need to find a bit more composure and confidence in our decision making."