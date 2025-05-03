Derby County 0-0 Stoke City: Both teams survive after goalless draw

Derby and Stoke celebrated Championship survival after they played out a 0-0 draw at Pride Park.

A point was enough for both teams on a nervy afternoon although results elsewhere eased much of the tension in the stadium long before the final whistle.

Viktor Johansson made several top saves for the visitors while Josh Vickers pulled off a vital stop for the hosts early in the second half.

Stoke had gone into the game needing just a point to be safe and a loose pass from Derby centre-back Matt Clarke gave them an early corner which came to nothing.

A win, or even a point depending on other results, would have been enough for Derby and after Stoke had made the better start, they got into some promising positions without making them count.

Craig Forsyth headed over under pressure at the back post in the 20th minute which was the closest either team had come until Derby had a great chance 11 minutes later.

Harrison Armstrong swung over a cross and Sondre Langas directed a header towards the bottom right corner only for Johansson to make a fine save.

Langas then fired over from a corner but Stoke's Bae Jun-ho broke dangerously in the 39th minute to play in Sam Gallagher who was denied by a great tackle from Armstrong.

That was the last of the action in what had unsurprisingly been a tense first half, although the scoreline suited both teams at the break.

The second half started with Armstrong sending a shot from the edge of the box into the arms of Johansson before Ali Al-Hamadi burst into the Derby area and it needed a good save from Vickers to deny the Stoke striker.

Stoke were looking threatening but Pride Park was bouncing as the news came through that Luton were losing heavily at West Brom.

There was no sign that Derby or Stoke were settling for a draw as Bosun Lawal volleyed over before Ebou Adams forced a diving save from Johansson in the 75th minute.

Johansson rescued Stoke again in the 84th minute with another good save, this time getting down to his right to turn behind a Kane Wilson shot before Derby almost won it.

Jerry Yates was first denied by Johansson and then sent the rebound against the bar before Nat Phillips also ratted the Stoke woodwork in a frantic late scramble.

But minutes later, players on both sides embraced safe in the knowledge they would be playing in the second tier again next season.

