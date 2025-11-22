Derby County 2-3 Watford: Hornets earn stunning comeback victory

Watford staged a stunning late comeback to beat Derby 3-2 at Pride Park and celebrate a first away win since February.

Derby lost striker Carlton Morris to injury early in the first half but were in control through Dion Sanderson's first goal in more than two years and Sondre Langas' first for the club.

Luca Kjerrumgaard reduced the arrears before Edo Kayembe levelled from the spot and then clinched a dramatic win by heading in a corner.

Both teams got into promising positions without making them count before there was a scare for Derby when Morris stayed down in the penalty area and needed lengthy treatment.

Derby's top-scorer tried to run off what looked like a knee problem along the touchline before pulling his shirt over his face and heading down the tunnel.

Losing Morris was a big blow but, after Andreas Weimann replaced him in the 18th minute, Derby had appeals for a penalty rejected when the ball appeared to strike Marc Bola on the hand.

Watford had their best moment in the 24th minute when Kwadwo Baah cut in from the right and fired in a low shot which Jacob Widell Zetterstrom pushed away at his near post.

The visitors were forced into a change in the 34th minute when Baah suffered what looked like a serious hamstring injury and had to be helped off the pitch.

Two minutes later, Derby were ahead when a corner was only half cleared and, after Bobby Clark had a shot blocked, Sanderson smashed the rebound into the roof of the net.

The injuries to Morris and Baah resulted in eight minutes of added time and Derby almost doubled their lead, with Weimann's back-post header clawed away by Nathan Baxter.

There was a warning for Derby two minutes into the second half when Nestory Irankunda burst through on the right and flashed a low shot just wide of the far post.

But Derby had breathing space in the 54th minute through a free-kick which Joe Ward whipped in and Langas headed inside Baxter's right post.

Watford were back in it when Jeremy Ngakia crossed and Kjerrumgaard hit a first time shot inside Zetterstrom's near post in the 61st minute.

The visitors were level five minutes from time through a Kayembe penalty after Ward tripped Irankunda near the touchline.

And it got even better for Watford in the 88th minute when Imran Louza swung over a corner and Kayembe rose to head the goal that ended their away drought.

