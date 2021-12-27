Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion. Sky Bet Championship.

Pride Park Stadium.

Derby County 0

    West Bromwich Albion 0

      free_kick_won icon

      Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).

      free_kick_won icon

      Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Richard Stearman (Derby County).

      offside icon

      Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach tries a through ball, but Kyle Bartley is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

      free_kick_won icon

      Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sam Baldock (Derby County).

      corner icon

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Knight.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

      yellow_card icon

      Richard Stearman (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_won icon

      Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Richard Stearman (Derby County).

      start icon

      Second Half begins Derby County 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Derby County 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sam Baldock (Derby County).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore with a through ball.

      offside icon

      Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Cédric Kipré tries a through ball, but Grady Diangana is caught offside.

      corner icon

      Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

      yellow_card icon

      Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Bartley with a headed pass.

      corner icon

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Richard Stearman.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend.

      corner icon

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Richard Stearman.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.

      free_kick_won icon

      Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

      free_kick_won icon

      Liam Thompson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion).

      yellow_card icon

      Liam Thompson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Reach following a set piece situation.

      yellow_card icon

      Curtis Davies (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).

      free_kick_won icon

      Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sam Baldock (Derby County).

      free_kick_won icon

      Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend.

      offside icon

      Offside, Derby County. Curtis Davies tries a through ball, but Festy Ebosele is caught offside.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Liam Thompson following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jason Knight (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Max Bird.

      free_kick_won icon

      Liam Thompson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.