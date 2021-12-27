55' Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

55' Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).

54' Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

54' Foul by Richard Stearman (Derby County).

53' Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach tries a through ball, but Kyle Bartley is caught offside.

53' Foul by Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

53' Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

52' Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

52' Foul by Sam Baldock (Derby County).

51' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Knight.

51' Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

50' Richard Stearman (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

50' Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

50' Foul by Richard Stearman (Derby County).

Second Half begins Derby County 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Derby County 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

40' Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

40' Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Foul by Sam Baldock (Derby County).

38' Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore with a through ball.

38' Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Cédric Kipré tries a through ball, but Grady Diangana is caught offside.

36' Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

36' Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

35' Foul by Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion).

35' Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Attempt saved. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Bartley with a headed pass.

33' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Richard Stearman.

33' Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

30' Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

26' Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend.

23' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Richard Stearman.

23' Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.

22' Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22' Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

21' Liam Thompson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion).

20' Liam Thompson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19' Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

19' Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Reach following a set piece situation.

18' Curtis Davies (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

18' Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).

18' Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Foul by Sam Baldock (Derby County).

16' Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Foul by Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion).

9' Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend.

8' Offside, Derby County. Curtis Davies tries a through ball, but Festy Ebosele is caught offside.

8' Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Liam Thompson following a corner.

7' Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

6' Attempt missed. Jason Knight (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Max Bird.

5' Liam Thompson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

3' Attempt saved. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

First Half begins.