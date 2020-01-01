Derby vs Barnsley preview: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut live on Sky Sports Main Event

Derby face Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Team news

Wayne Rooney could make his Derby debut in the Sky Bet Championship clash against relegation-battlers Barnsley. The former England captain agreed an 18-month player-coach deal with the Rams in August, but after finishing his spell with DC United, the striker could not feature until the winter transfer window opened.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu will be without defender Krystian Bielik, who is suspended after being sent off during Monday night's 2-1 win over Charlton. Right-back Jayden Bogle could return to the squad having missed the last match with an eye infection, but midfielder Tom Lawrence serves out his own two-game ban.

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber named an unchanged starting line-up for the goalless draw at Swansea. The Tykes are unbeaten in five league games, which has seen them close the gap on the teams above them as they aim to climb out of the bottom three.

Captain Alex Mowatt shook off his recent sickness bug to start against the Swans so will be monitored after coming off after an hour. Winger Mamadou Thiam and forward Patrick Schmidt are both options should Struber look to freshen up the side.

Recent form

Derby beat Charlton on Monday night to end a winless run that stretched back seven games under Phillip Cocu.

Barnsley are unbeaten in their last five, drawing their last two against West Brom and Swansea.

Opta stats

Derby have won each of their last four home league matches against Barnsley, a run stretching back to the 2012-13 season.

Barnsley have won one of their last 16 away league games against Derby (D4 L11), a 3-2 win in September 2009.

Derby are looking to start their calendar year with a league win for the first time since 2015, drawing two and losing two since then.

Barnsley are unbeaten in their last six league matches at the start of a calendar year (W4 D2) since losing 2-1 to Peterborough United in 2013.

Derby winger Tom Lawrence has scored three goals in his last four league appearances against Barnsley, including one in the most recent meeting between the clubs at Pride Park in May 2018.

Excluding play-offs, Yorkshire teams have won just two of their last 31 away league visits to Derby (W2 D6 L25), both Leeds wins in August 2015 and August 2018.

Prutton's prediction

Will we see Wayne Rooney on the pitch at Pride Park? He is an absolute legend in the English game and it will be fantastic to see him play in the Championship. Derby won their last game to end a really poor run, but could do still do with a kick-start this season and Rooney may well provide that.

Barnsley are in a position now where they can draw games against the likes of West Brom and Swansea and actually be disappointed they haven't won, which shows how far they have come under Gerhard Struber. I'll back a narrow home win here, though.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)