Derby vs Wigan preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu

Team news

Derby striker Jack Marriott could make his return to action. Marriott, who has missed the last three games due to a muscle injury, has been back in training and will be assessed.

Tom Huddlestone (hamstring), Richard Keogh (knee) and Ikechi Anya (calf) remain sidelined. Craig Forsyth and George Evans continue to build up their match fitness with the under-23s after spells out.

Wigan captain Sam Morsy is available again after missing Saturday's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest due to a one-match suspension for five yellow cards this season. The Latics will be without defender Nathan Byrne, who serves his own one-game ban after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign in the victory against Forest.

Boss Paul Cook has confirmed Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling will start at right-back in Byrne's absence. Wigan have won three of their last five games, with all of those victories coming at the DW Stadium.

Recent form

Phillip Cocu has struggled to lift his Derby side from the depths of the Championship this season, but a 2-0 win over Luton and a 3-2 victory at home to Birmingham looked to have sparked a recent upturn in fortunes. That was slowed at the weekend, however, when Charlton ran out 3-0 winners at The Valley.

Wigan are working their way up the standings, too, leaving Nottingham Forest, Birmingham and Charlton in their wake over the last month. Paul Cook's men have lost just two of the last six games, but their defensive solidity is shining through at present, with just three goals conceded across their previous five.

Talking point: Do Derby players lack desire?

Cocu already looks a somewhat beleaguered manager at Derby, and their 3-0 thumping at Charlton on Saturday saw him question his squad's desire yet again this season, having said similar things following a similar reverse at Brentford in August.

In truth, without the likes of Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori it is a squad that does, at times, look bereft of inspiration. You wonder where they would be without the surprise resurgence of Chris Martin, and it is up to Cocu to keep them motivated even if they fail to reach the heights of last season's run to the play-off final.

Opta stats

Derby have won four of their last five league games against Wigan (W4 D1 L0) since losing 2-1 in October 2014.

Wigan have scored just one goal in their last five league games against Derby (W0 D1 L4), with Gavin Massey scoring in a 2-1 defeat in March 2019.

Derby have lost only three of their last 22 home matches in all competitions (W10 D9 L3), winning each of their last two in a row.

Wigan have won just one of their last 28 away matches in all competitions (W1 D6 L21), a 2-1 win at Leeds in April 2019.

Derby have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Championship games, though it did come in their last home match in the competition (2-0 vs Luton).

Paul Cook's two away matches at Pride Park against Derby have ended in defeat, losing in January 2015 with Chesterfield in the FA Cup and Wigan last season in the Championship.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1)