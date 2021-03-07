Dundee United 0-0 Celtic: Wasteful visitors draw blank to hand Rangers Scottish Premiership title

Celtic handed Rangers the Scottish Premiership title after failing to turn any of their 27 shots into goals at Dundee United in a 0-0 draw at Tannadice.

Celtic passed up fine opportunities in either half with the restored Mohamed Elyounoussi guilty of missing a host of opportunities, and Odsonne Edouard twice denied by fine Benjamin Siegrist stops.

Defender Stephen Welsh also saw a header from a corner saved on the line by the goalkeeper on an ultimately miserable afternoon for the visitors, who were nearly caught out by Lawrence Shankland and Mark Reynolds late on as they pushed for a winner to keep Rangers waiting.

But, unable to find a way through, Celtic's profligacy gave Rangers their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade while ending their own spell of dominance in the process - ahead of welcoming the new champions to Celtic Park in their next game, live on Sky Sports, on March 21.

Wasteful Celtic afternoon sums up season

Celtic dominated from almost minute one to minute 95 at Tannadice, and took less than a minute to clock up their first shot, with Diego Laxalt's long-range effort deflected behind.

Elyounoussi followed up with a weak header which was easily saved by Siegrist - the kind of finishing which set the tone for the afternoon, as the Bhoys' early intensity and tempo had everything except a goal to show for it.

Laxalt again found his shooting boots to test Siegrist from the angle before Edouard pulled an even better stop out of him from Callum McGregor's long ball forward, while in a rare home attack Marc McNulty scuffed Lawrence Shankland's tee-up well wide.

Celtic continued to dominate and waste chances in near-equal measure as the half wore on, before Welsh found space for one of their best efforts of the afternoon five minutes after the break to head David Turnbull's corner at the goalkeeper.

Ryan Christie gave the goalkeeper more saving practice as the visitors' mounting frustration began to show through, and it would have only intensified had McNulty not wasted another Dundee United chance by shooting too close to Scott Bain from 20 yards.

Mark Reynolds also tested the visiting goalkeeper when a corner was allowed to reach him at the far post, before Elyounoussi shanked an effort wide when he looked sure to finally find the breakthrough.

With the game opening up thanks to Celtic's desperation to find a winner Dundee United began to find more space to counter. From one, Shankland was again the provider as he found substitute Logan Chalmers, who could not connect cleanly with his shot.

Leigh Griffiths was brought on for the wasteful Elyounoussi late on but only added to the glut of missed chances, heading straight at Siegrist from Christie's cross late on, as Celtic watched their nine-year spell of Scottish Premiership dominance slip away before their very eyes - and handed the trophy to Rangers instead.

What's next?

Celtic host Rangers in the Old Firm as both sides' final games before the split, live on Sky Sports on February 21 from 11am; Kick-off at 12pm.

Dundee United are back in action the day before, hosting Aberdeen on February 20; Kick-off at 3pm.