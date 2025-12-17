Dundee United 2-1 Celtic: Stunning Zachary Sapsford goal completes comeback as pressure mounts on Wilfried Nancy

A wasteful Celtic were punished for squandering several glorious chances as Dundee United came from behind to inflict Wilfried Nancy's fourth straight defeat and prompt Celtic fans to call for Martin O'Neill to return.

Nancy insisted pre-match he had nothing to prove despite the fact he lost all of his previous three, but the manner in which his side crumbled in the second 45 minutes despite dominating in the first will only add more fuel to the fire that has been his troubled reign thus far.

On a day where all the noise centred around the turmoil at the club off the pitch, Wednesday night's result and performance did nothing to appease the already infuriated fanbase, who chanted for former interim boss O'Neill.

"The Celtic fans are not going to keep accepting defeats," said Sky Sports' Chris Sutton.

"They need to win the league but at this moment in time they are looking like a third-place team. Absolutely woeful. The Celtic hierarchy have a bit of thinking to do."

It was announced earlier on Wednesday that chairman Peter Lawwell will step down from the club's board due to "abuse and threats".

Lawwell's resignation heaped more pressure on his manager to finally get a positive result, and it seemed to be enough to fire his side up as they came out of the traps fast, creating numerous chances before Maeda slotted home in the 12th minute.

That goal would be it for the first period, despite the fact the visitors had several chances to extend the lead, with Johnny Kenny alone accumulating an xG of 0.88 in the opening half.

Despite the promising display, Nancy's men came out for the second half void of any of the good things that they did in the first-half.

United capitalised on limp efforts, with Krisztian Keresztes and a Zachary Sapsford stunner within three minutes of each other turning the game on its head.

Celtic still could've found an equaliser, but in a chance labelled as unmissable by Chris Sutton on commentary, Maeda managed to strike the woodwork from no more than a yard out with the goal gaping to add more misery to the Hoops.

Boos engulfed Tannadice Park as fans called for the return of O'Neil, with Nancy's historic run continuing to pile the pressure on his tenure and pose questions on his future.

The defeat means that Celtic fail to close the gap to Hearts at the top of table, remaining six points behind, while Dundee United's first win since October sees them move one point behind seventh-placed Falkirk.