Dundee Utd 0-1 Dundee: Ashley Hay goal hands visitors local bragging rights with Scottish Premiership win

Dundee secured local bragging rights and three Scottish Premiership points with a narrow but deserved 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Ashley Hay netted the only goal on the stroke of half-time as his side registered a third league triumph in a row - the last time they accomplished that was in 2014 - and back-to-back away derby victories for the first time since 1999.

However, the result brought to an end a five-game unbeaten run for the Terrors, who dropped down to seventh in the table with Dundee remaining in ninth place.

The hosts made four changes to the team that beat Livingston in midweek with Max Watters, Amar Fatah, Pan Camara and Iurie Iovu coming in for Sam Cleall-Harding, Owen Stirton, Kristijan Trapanovski and the injured Dario Naamo.

The visitors kept their changes to a minimum from the team that beat Falkirk at Dens on Tuesday night with Cam Congreve returning from injury at the expense of Charlie Reilly, who dropped to the bench. New Dundee signing, and former Burnley front man, Joe Bevan was also named as a sub.

The Terrors were first to threaten in the fifth minute when Camara sent a cross into the Dundee box but Krisztian Keresztes' powerful header was tipped over by Dark Blues goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

Dundee then had a chance of their own when Yan Dhanda delivered a superb free-kick from the right but Billy Koumetio's header flew just inches wide of home keeper Dave Richards' left-hand post.

The visitors then had two quickfire chances. First, Luke Graham headed into the path of his centre-half partner Koumetio but the former Liverpool man directed his shot into the side-netting and then Tony Yogane teed up Ryan Astley but the defender blasted wildly over.

Just before half-time, Hay had a chance from the edge of the box but his shot on the turn flew over.

However, the striker would not be denied in the 45th minute.

Camara misjudged a long ball from Astley and headed into Hay's path and he beat a challenge from Bert Esselink before advancing on goal and calmly slotting past Richards and into the bottom corner to give the Dark Blues a deserved lead at the break.

United had a chance at the start of the second half when Will Ferry delivered a long throw towards Zac Sapsford but the Australian could not keep his shot down.

Image: Dundee United's five-match unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday

On the hour mark, Hay had another great chance when the ball fell invitingly for him but Richards made a vital stop with his foot to deny the striker.

McCracken was the Dundee hero in the 70th minute when he dived to his right to make a stunning stop from Luca Stephenson's close-range shot.

As the clock ticked down, United huffed and puffed to no great effect with the away fans celebrating at full-time.

What the managers said

Dundee boss Steven Pressley: "It's not been easy. I always tell myself the suffering is worth it. But I've seen so many cases where that's not entirely true!

"But it's the players who keep me going at times. The players get me out of my bed in the morning, they've been amazing. I see real growth in them. As a team, I think there's some real green shoots."

On if he had finally won the Dundee fans over: "No! The one thing that I do know is this, there's always some difficult times ahead. There will be, but you have to enjoy moments like this.

"My staff have been amazing and they've had to endure, like me, some difficult periods. But days like this do make it worth it, I will say that."

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin: "Ultimately, the result is all that matters to either set of supporters. We've let our fans down by not winning the game, but it certainly wasn't through a lack of effort.

"I thought there was nothing in the first 45 minutes. I think they scored with the first attempt on target right on half-time. That goal ultimately comes from a poor mistake from us in terms of decision-making in that moment.

"In the second half, we expected a reaction from the players and I thought we were dominant in the second 45 minutes. I don't believe we deserve to lose the game."