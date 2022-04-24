Dundee United vs Hearts. Scottish Premiership.
Tannadice Park.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Woodburn.
Goal! Dundee United 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Cochrane.
Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Woodburn.
Attempt saved. Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McMann.
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Moore.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Graham.
Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven following a corner.
Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross.
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Goal! Dundee United 1, Heart of Midlothian 0. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tony Watt.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Watt.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Graham following a corner.