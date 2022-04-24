Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundee United vs Hearts. Scottish Premiership.

Tannadice Park.

Dundee United 1

  • D Levitt (4th minute)

Hearts 1

  • L Boyce (44th minute)

Second Half begins Dundee United 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

First Half ends, Dundee United 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Woodburn.

Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian).

Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

Goal! Dundee United 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Cochrane.

Offside, Dundee United. Dylan Levitt tries a through ball, but Liam Smith is caught offside.

Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).

Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Woodburn.

Attempt saved. Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McMann.

Foul by Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian).

Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Moore.

Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Graham.

Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).

Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven following a corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.

Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ross Graham.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Tony Watt.

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Ben Woodburn replaces Aaron McEneff because of an injury.

Offside, Dundee United. Liam Smith tries a through ball, but Ilmari Niskanen is caught offside.

Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Liam Boyce.

Foul by Dylan Levitt (Dundee United).

Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal! Dundee United 1, Heart of Midlothian 0. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tony Watt.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Watt.

Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Graham following a corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.