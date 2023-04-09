90'+4' Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Jeggo.

90'+3' Substitution, Dundee United. Ryan Edwards replaces Steven Fletcher because of an injury.

90'+3' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

90'+2' Delay in match because of an injury Steven Fletcher (Dundee United).

90'+1' Attempt saved. Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mykola Kukharevych with a headed pass.

90' Goal! Dundee United 2, Hibernian 1. Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

89' Penalty conceded by William Fish (Hibernian) after a foul in the penalty area.

89' Penalty Dundee United. Steven Fletcher draws a foul in the penalty area.

88' Substitution, Dundee United. Sadat Anaku replaces Ian Harkes.

86' Substitution, Hibernian. Jair Tavares replaces Élie Youan.

86' Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet.

85' Foul by William Fish (Hibernian).

85' Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

84' Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

84' Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

82' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

82' Loick Ayina (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

82' Attempt missed. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

82' Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

81' Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

81' Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United).

81' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

80' Delay in match because of an injury Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

77' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

76' Delay in match because of an injury Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

75' Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson replaces Marijan Cabraja.

75' Substitution, Hibernian. Ewan Henderson replaces Harry McKirdy.

75' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

74' Delay in match because of an injury David Marshall (Hibernian).

72' Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

72' Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Goal! Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Marijan Cabraja with a cross.

69' Attempt missed. Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aziz Behich with a cross.

68' David Marshall (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Foul by Steven Fletcher (Dundee United).

65' Attempt saved. Scott McMann (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

65' Attempt missed. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aziz Behich.

64' James Jeggo (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Foul by Steven Fletcher (Dundee United).

61' Attempt missed. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry McKirdy with a cross following a corner.

61' Substitution, Dundee United. Ilmari Niskanen replaces Kai Fotheringham.

60' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kieran Freeman.

58' Substitution, Hibernian. Mykola Kukharevych replaces Josh Campbell.

58' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

58' Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' William Fish (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Foul by Aziz Behich (Dundee United).

55' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

53' Delay in match because of an injury Élie Youan (Hibernian).

53' Attempt missed. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Fletcher with a headed pass.

50' Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aziz Behich.

47' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

46' Delay in match because of an injury Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

Second Half begins Dundee United 1, Hibernian 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 0.

45'+2' Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a cross following a set piece situation.

45'+1' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

45'+1' Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

44' Foul by James Jeggo (Hibernian).

44' Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Attempt missed. Aziz Behich (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Loick Ayina.

43' Attempt missed. William Fish (Hibernian) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by CJ Egan-Riley with a headed pass following a corner.

42' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Scott McMann.

41' Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

41' Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United).

41' Attempt blocked. Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

38' CJ Egan-Riley (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

38' Foul by CJ Egan-Riley (Hibernian).

38' Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33' Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Élie Youan.

33' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

32' Delay in match because of an injury Steven Fletcher (Dundee United).

30' James Jeggo (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

30' Offside, Dundee United. Kieran Freeman tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.

27' James Jeggo (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27' Foul by James Jeggo (Hibernian).

27' Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

26' Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25' Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25' Foul by Steven Fletcher (Dundee United).

23' Élie Youan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

23' Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

23' Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

23' Aziz Behich (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

21' Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

19' Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

19' Aziz Behich (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry McKirdy following a set piece situation.

15' Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15' Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United).

15' Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Campbell with a headed pass.

11' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kieran Freeman.

8' Goal! Dundee United 1, Hibernian 0. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aziz Behich with a cross.

5' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

5' Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by James Jeggo (Hibernian).

4' Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Attempt missed. William Fish (Hibernian) header from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross following a corner.

2' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Birighitti.

2' Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry McKirdy.

First Half begins.