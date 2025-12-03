Dundee United 2-2 Rangers: Last-gasp Nedim Bajrami penalty rescues a point for Danny Rohl's side but players booed off

Nedim Bajrami scored a dramatic last-gasp penalty to rescue a point for Rangers in an eventful 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw with Dundee United at Tannadice.

Striker Zac Sapsford's delightful solo goal in the 11th minute gave the home side the lead before 19-year-old left-back Jayden Meghoma powered in a long-range equaliser in the 23rd minute for his first Gers goal since arriving

on loan from Brentford.

Amar Fatah restored United's lead in the 66th minute with a fine finish but in the sixth of six added minutes Gers substitute Max Aarons was brought down in the box by Will Ferry and Bajrami fired the spot kick high into the net.

But it was not enough for some of the travelling support who booed and jeered the players at the end on another night of frustration for Rangers.

Danny Rohl tinkered with his squad in an effort to find top form as Meghoma, Djeidi Gassama and Danilo came back into the starting line-up.

The visitors had a decent opportunity when midfielder Nicolas Raskin set up Danilo but his weak finish was cleared by Tannadice midfielder Panutche Camara.

The home side, however, took advantage of their first real chance when Sapsford sped away from Gers defender Emmanuel Fernandez on the touchline to chase a Lucas Stephenson pass and raced 40 yards straight into the penalty area before confidently chipping diving Gers keeper Jack Butland on the angle.

Moments later, Terrors' striker Nikolaj Moller headed just wide and at the other end before Gers striker Bojan Miovski failed to connect properly with a Bajrami cross six yards from goal.

The Taysiders had to defend resolutely as Rangers pressed them into their own box but they eventually succumbed when Meghoma picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and arrowed an unstoppable drive past helpless United keeper Dave Richards.

Image: Rangers Jayden Meghoma celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Dundee United

Rohl's side had grabbed the game but United remained a threat.

Connor Barron lifted a Djeidi cut-back over the bar before Butland saved Fatah's shot from the edge of the box after he had waltzed forward unopposed.

Danilo's spectacular overhead kick three minutes into the second half - after United keeper Richards punched a Bajrami shot high into the air - smacked the bar and Goodwin's side escaped.

Rangers kept driving forward and Richards beat away a shot from Gassama, who then hit the post from close range after latching on to a Raskin pass before hitting the United keeper with a rebound before Danilo had an effort blocked.

The Light Blues paid for their profligacy after Butland made a terrific save from Iurie Iovu's close-range header.

As Rangers failed to clear their lines, Fatah danced along the edge of the box and curled a shot past Butland and into the corner of the net.

Image: Dundee Utd's Amar Fatah scored to make it 2-1 against Rangers

There was a United penalty claim when the ball came off Fernandez's arm but it came to nothing.

Aarons, Mohamed Diomande and Youssef Chermiti replaced James Tavernier, Raskin and Danilo before Iovu headed just wide of the target to end another United attack.

In the 85th minute, Chermiti managed to miss his header from six yards after Bajrami had curled the ball on to his head.

However, there was to be a way back for Rangers when Ferry brought down Aarons, with Bajrami confidently converting for the point but it was still not enough to please the supporters.