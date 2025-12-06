Dundee 1-3 Aberdeen: Adil Aouchiche nets first-half double as Dons dominate at Dens Park

Aberdeen climbed into the top six with a convincing 3-1 William Hill Premiership win over Dundee at Dens Park.

The dominant Dons took a firm grip on the game in the first half thanks to a double from on-loan Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche.

Ryan Astley pulled a goal back for the hosts after the break but sub Kevin Nisbet sealed the win for the visitors deep in stoppage time.

Aberdeen's unbeaten league run extended to six games while Dundee drop to 11th.

Image: Dylan Lobban tries his luck against Dundee

Dundee were the first to threaten in the first minute after Cam Congreve was fouled 22 yards out from the Aberdeen goal with the winger picking himself up to take the free-kick which was headed behind for a corner.

The Dons hit straight back with Stuart Armstrong being presented with a chance inside the Dundee box but his low shot was well saved by Dark Blues keeper Jon McCracken diving to his left.

berdeen took the lead. Karlsson played in Lazetic and although McCracken made a good save from his initial shot, Aouchiche was first to react to the rebound, slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Image: Kevin Nisbet celebrates his goal

The Dons then came agonisingly close to doubling their advantage with Stuart Armstrong hitting a superb free-kick from the corner of the Dundee box but the ball smashed off the post.

However, Aberdeen made it 2-0 in the 30th minute. Karlsson hit a snap shot that was half blocked and once again, Frenchman Aouchiche pounced to fire high into the net.

The Dons looked to pick up from where they left off at the start of the second half with Armstrong hitting a shot that flew just wide of McCracken's left-hand post.

However, Dundee grabbed a lifeline in the 60th minute when Congreve whipped in a corner from the right with Astley heading past Mitov with the goal given after a VAR check for handball.

The Dons looked rattled and Dundee had another chance but skipper Simon Murray's shot was blocked.

In the 92nd minute, Nisbet set the seal on the win with a sublime shot with the outside of his right foot from the edge of the box.